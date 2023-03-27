What happened to Steven Cozzi? Florida doctor arrested in suspected killing of lawyer

On Saturday, March 25, Florida plastic surgeon Dr. Tomasz Kosowski was arrested for the suspected murder of Steven Cozzi, a lawyer who was last seen on Tuesday, March 21.

According to authorities, prior to Cozzi's disappearance, he had been engaged in a business dispute with Dr. Kosowski.

According to NBC Miami, while Steven Cozzi's body has not been found, investigators stated that they have substantial evidence that he was murdered by Dr. Tomasz Kosowski. Investigators discovered Cozzi's phone, keys, and wallet in his law office, while large amounts of blood were found in his bathroom.

Authorities claimed that witnesses at the scene had seen a suspicious figure at the office, who is believed to be Dr. Tomasz Kosowski. As per investigators, upon searching the plastic surgeon's house, they found evidence leading them to believe he was the prime suspect in the killing. The nature of the evidence has not yet been revealed.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Steven Cozzi could be a dispute over insurance billings

Authorities believe Dr. Kosowski targeted the lawyer because his firm represented his former co-workers and employers at the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery, after he had filed a lawsuit against them in 2016.

According to his lawsuit, a woman employed at the institute failed to file claims for his insurance billings, leading to negative reviews against him online. He said that the misconduct effectively sabotaged his career.

In 2018, Dr. Kosowski started his own practice. As per the Daily Beast, while Steven Cozzi is with Blanchard Law, the firm involved in the suit, it has not yet been confirmed if he was directly involved in representing Laufer Institute.

In an official statement, the victim's mother, Lois Cozzi, commented on her son's disappearance.

She said:

“As a family, we are frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance.We would like to thank the Largo Police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for working diligently to try and ascertain what has happened."

She continued:

“The outpouring of love and support from people who know and care for Steven has brought some comfort. Right now, we need information and facts. Steven has been missing since Tuesday (March 21) morning."

Steven Cozzi's husband, Michael Montogomery, added that authorities believe the lawyer has been murdered.

He said:

“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend was stolen from us."

He continued:

“Steve Cozzi was the kindest, funniest, and most brilliant man I ever met. I knew he was the one from the day that we had our first date. I only ever wanted to protect him and to make him happy. I know I will see him again one day.”

The investigation is currently ongoing. Dr. Tomasz Kowoski has been charged with first-degree murder.

