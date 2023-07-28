Where was Morgan Bauer last seen? Search intensifies for missing Georgia teen 7 years after disappearance

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal and local authorities investigated a property in connection to Morgan Bauer, who disappeared in 2016. According to a press briefing released on the same day, they have been looking for Morgan Bauer’s remains based on information provided by credible sources. Authorities also claimed that they have recovered items of “evidentiary interest.”

Morgan Bauer vanished shortly after she moved from South Dakota to Atlanta in February 2016. She was 19 at the time. According to reports, Bauer was last seen near a park in Porterdale, before disappearing just two weeks later.

The last time her friends and family reached out to her was on February 25. She was seen in an Instagram video for the last time in 2016 when she finished work at an Atlanta strip club. Since then, authorities have resumed the investigation based on the new pieces of information that have been found lately. However, they are yet to provide additional details.

Just two weeks before she disappearance, Morgan Bauer moved to Georgia to begin a new independent life

Originally from South Dakota, 19-year-old Morgan Bauer had shifted to Georgia to live an independent life. Bauer’s mother, Sherri Sichmeller, revealed that the teen had $20 on her and also expected a tax refund while flying to Atlanta. However, her plans did not work out well. Sherri said:

“She was planning on staying with somebody that she talked to on Craigslist.”

The agreement further included the clause that Morgan Bauer had to do the cleaning for the roommates until she landed a job there. However, text messages were recovered that seemed like Morgan Bauer had a fallout with the roommates. Her mother continued, by saying,

“From what I understand she’d left her clothes there because she didn’t know what to do. And then she went to go try to find a place to stay at a hotel, and that’s what brought her to dancing.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta police failed to describe the exact place where Morgan Bauer worked. However, they did mention that she reportedly worked in Hall County for a short period. On July 27, it was revealed that people had seen Morgan in the area where she disappeared.

Sgt. Michael Anthony Walden said:

“She had left work in Gainesville and was not heard from again. Over time information becomes clearer and locations become clearer. I don’t have the specific, nor can I mention it at this time because it’s an ongoing development at this time.”

Bauer’s mom has been in shock since she heard of the raid and investigation in the property on South Broad Street in Porterdale. Kasey McClure, who assisted in the search for the missing girl since the beginning, said:

“[She’s in] shock. She’s not sure what’s going to come from this investigation, she’s not sure if that’s her daughter, she’s not sure of what they found because it’s so hush-hush.”

Adam Murphy @AdamMurphyTV #BREAKING : A search for evidence is underway in the city of Porterdale in connection with the disappearance of Morgan Bauer. Investigators with @PorterdalePD and @FBIAtlanta are on scene along South Broad Street conducting an investigation. Watch for updates @ATLNewsFirst. pic.twitter.com/vdOju00bz4

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Porterdale Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Peoria, Illinois Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and Newton County District Attorney’s Office, were also involved in the recent raid.