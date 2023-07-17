What happened to Lynnden Bray? Boyfriend arrested as missing woman found dead in Jefferson memorial forest

37-year-old Timothy Winterholler was arrested on Friday, July 14, 2023, in connection to his girlfriend, Lynnden Bray's death. The suspect reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at around 10 pm local time, and officials issued an alert on Friday. Louisville Metro Police Department further confirmed the same.

Lynnden Bray was reportedly last seen in the Paul Yost Recreation area at around 5 pm local time. Authorities scanned the entire location in search of the missing woman.

On July 14, Bray was found dead at the Jefferson Memorial Forest and it was revealed that she had possibly died by "ligature hanging." Bray's boyfriend was then arrested in the case and he is yet to be charged in connection to her death.

Lynnden Bray was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest after she was reported missing by her boyfriend

On Thursday, July 13, at around 10 pm local time, 24-year-old Lynnden Bray was reported missing by her boyfriend, Timothy Winterholler. The next day, on July 14, Winterholler was arrested after Bray was found dead. During the investigation, Timothy admitted to setting a car on fire in Jefferson Memorial Forest, where the victim's remains were found. According to officials, Timothy set the fire intentionally, to destroy the vehicle.

It was further revealed that authorities looked for the missing woman in areas surrounding Holsclaw Hill Road and the Coral Ridge Loop. There are three hiking trails in the area, and search parties covered massive ground to look for Lyynden Bray. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis confirmed that the search for Lynnden Bray concluded after her remains were discovered in Jefferson Memorial Forest on Friday at around 4 pm local time.

LMPD @LMPD ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Lynnden Bray. Last seen in the Jefferson Memorial Forest – Paul Yost Recreation Area around 5pm on 7-13-23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Lynnden Bray. Last seen in the Jefferson Memorial Forest – Paul Yost Recreation Area around 5pm on 7-13-23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD

The coroner claimed that Bray "did not die of natural causes" and her death has not been ruled a homicide as of this writing, as per journalist Christie Battista. According to officers, the victim was last seen on Thursday, at around 5 pm local time near the Paul Yost Recreation Center, where she was walking her dogs. Authorities further revealed that they found the dogs before they discovered Bray.

Timothy was charged with arson after he admitted to setting a car on fire; however, he pleaded not guilty. Battista tweeted:

“The boyfriend of Lynnden Bray, the woman who was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest on Friday, was arrested for arson. Police say he admitted to setting a car on fire. That car was also found in the forest. He's pleading not guilty.”

He is being held on a bond of $50,000 at Metro Corrections.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and no additional details have been provided by the law enforcement agencies working on the case. Police have also asked the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Lynnden's death.