Why is Bam Margera on the run? Manhunt charges and arrest warrant explained

An arrest warrant was recently issued in television personality Bam Margera's name after he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with someone. The person on the other side suffered a few injuries but Margera was able to run off through a wooded area.

Authorities revealed that at around 8 am on Sunday, they responded to reports of a dispute in Pocopson Township in Chester County.

Charges of assault, harassment, and terroristic threats have been imposed on Margera.

Bam Margera reportedly assaulted his brother and father

Bam Margera was allegedly involved in a dispute with his brother Jesse and the latter was hit in the face by Bam. The complaint also mentioned Bam's father as the other victim. According to the complaint, Jesse was in his bedroom when Bam started to knock on the door continuously.

As Jesse left his room, he discovered a handwritten note from Bam which stated:

"If you even f*cking think of calling the police on me I will officially f*ck you up."

Jesse then spotted Bam urinating in the kitchen sink and all of a sudden, he was attacked by his brother. The complaint stated that Jesse was hit in the eye, nose, and ear. Bam reportedly grabbed Jesse's right arm during the dispute.

While Margera managed to escape before the authorities arrived, anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 610-268-2022.

Bam Margera was arrested twice last month

Bam Margera was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of domestic violence where he reportedly kicked an unidentified woman. He was taken to the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, dating partner, or fellow partner but was released the next day on a $50,000 bail.

Margera was arrested again in Burbank, California, for reportedly creating a scene inside a restaurant in a drunken state. His estranged wife and son were also inside the restaurant.

According to law enforcement sources, cops received a call for a disturbance and when the officers arrived at the spot, they discovered Margera was involved in a dispute with a woman.

A few reports stated that Bam could not take care of himself when the police officers arrived and that he was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Bam Margera even filed a lawsuit against his Jackass costars in August 2021 claiming that they fired him from the production of Jackass Forever, but the lawsuit was dropped following a private settlement. However, the terms of the settlement were not revealed.

Bam is well-known for his performances in the Jackass films. He has also hosted several events, including the MTV Video Music Awards, and has appeared in shows like The Dudesons, Bam's Unholy Union, Loiter Squad, and more.

