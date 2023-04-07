Why is Mick Mars suing Motley Crue? Net worth explored amid touring dispute lawsuit

Mick Mars recently sued Motley Crue, the band he was a member of during the 80s. He has asked the seven corporate entities linked to the band to provide records of their business deals after last year's dispute emerging from Mars' announcement that he would retire from touring due to health issues.

Mars has claimed that the band tried to restrict his earnings and remove him without prior notice. Mick's lawyer Ed McPherson said that the band's actions were unacceptable and that they would not allow the band to do that.

Mick Mars' net worth is estimated to be $70 million

Mick Mars earned a lot from his career as a musician (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Mick Mars has gained recognition as the co-founder and guitarist for Motley Crue. This has contributed to his earnings over the years and, according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 71-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $70 million.

The band has released nine albums and 30 singles so far. Their debut album, Too Fast for Love, reached the 77th spot on the US Billboard 200. The group's subsequent album, Shout at the Devil, grabbed the 17th position on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by Theatre of Pain, Dr. Feelgood, Generation Swine, and more.

Motley Crue has also released three live albums, including Live: Entertainment or Death, Carnival of Sins Live, and The End: Live in Los Angeles. The band is also known for their singles like Live Wire, Helter Skelter, Wild Side, Saints of Los Angeles, All Bad Things Must End, The Retaliators (21 Bullets), and more.

Mars has played on albums like The Unattractive Revolution, Take It to the Limit, Inside Out, and War of Angels. He also appeared in Cory Marks' song Outlaws & Outsiders.

Mick Mars' lawsuit alleges that he never confirmed his exit from the band

According to Mick Mars' lawsuit, he decided to retire from touring as he was suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis but never confirmed anything about exiting the band. While discussing this with the band, he allegedly said that he was ready to perform and record occasionally in times of emergency.

The suit mentions that the band organized an emergency shareholders meeting for their main corporate entity to remove Mars from the band, fire him as director and officer of the corporation, and take away his shares of the corporation.

Motley Crue's litigation counsel Sasha Frid responded to the lawsuit, saying that all the members signed an agreement in 2008 that no resigning shareholder will be allowed to receive money attributed to live performances or tours. Frid claimed that the band provided Mick with a compensation package following his resignation, as a way to honor his contributions over the years.

Frid further stated that Mars was unable to remember the chords and played the wrong songs during the band's latest tour, leading to his exit.

However, according to Ed McPherson, the mistakes committed by Mars during tours were due to the malfunctioning of his in-ear monitors, causing him to be "unable to hear his own instrument."

Poll : 0 votes