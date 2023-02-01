Ozzy Osbourne accident: Singer's injuries explored as he retires from touring due to declining health

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced his retirement from touring due to health issues. He declared the cancelation of his next European tour on his social media pages.

Osbourne mentioned that he was met with an accident a few years ago where his spine was damaged. Stating that he has been trying to get back on stage, he continued:

“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Ozzy said that he is grateful to his fans for purchasing tickets for the event, but for now, he considers that the cancelation of the tour will be better for him as his physical problems have not ended yet. Like his fans, he said that the decision is affecting him a lot. He added:

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

He ended the statement by thanking everyone, including his friends and fans, for their love and support all these days. He added that all those who had purchased the tickets could get a refund from where they took the passes.

Ozzy Osbourne fell at his home in 2019

Ozzy Osbourne's injuries worsened after he fell at his home in 2019 (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne suffered an injury after falling at his residence and canceling a few of his live shows. The canceled tours were postponed to 2020.

Osbourne also had to undergo surgery after the fall, and the injuries took a worse turn, which was the result of a bike accident that happened back in 2003. He had a broken neck vertebra following the bike accident and broke his collarbone along with six ribs.

Ozzy was admitted to the Wexham Park hospital at the time and underwent an operation to lift his collarbone, which was said to be resting in an artery and creating problems in the blood flow to his arm. However, the injuries were not life-threatening.

The accident happened when Osbourne was taking a break from work and was at his home in Buckinghamshire. He was also filming for the MTV series The Osbournes at the time, and a spokeswoman for the channel stated that they were not aware of how his accident would affect the filming of the show.

Ozzy Osbourne is widely known as a founding member of the Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne has gained recognition as a founding member of the rock band Black Sabbath. Osbourne formed the group and helped it create 13 albums, but he was subsequently removed because of his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Osbourne also pursued a solo career with albums like Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, No More Tears, Ozzmosis, and more.

The 74-year-old stepped into the world of television with The Osbournes and has also appeared in a few commercials. His autobiography, I Am Ozzy, was published in 2009.

