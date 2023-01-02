What happened to Anita Pointer? Tributes pour in as Pointer Sisters founding member passes away at 74

Well-known singer and songwriter Anita Pointer recently passed away due to cancer on December 31 at the age of 74. She was mostly known as the founder of the vocal group The Pointer Sisters.
Her family members disclosed the unfortunate news in an official statement, stating that they are happy she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie.
The post continued further:
"She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."
Pointer's publicist Roger Neal revealed that the late artist was at her residence at the time of her death. The former also said that she died peacefully and was surrounded by her family members.
Twitterati pay tributes to Anita Pointer after her demise
Beloved artist Anita Pointer gained recognition all these years for her work as a singer-songwriter during her time in the music group The Pointer Sisters. Twitter was flooded with tributes when news of her demise went viral.
Anita Pointer gained recognition as a founder of The Pointer Sisters
Born on January 23, 1948, Anita was a member of The Pointer Sisters, which was formed in 1970. The group's first few singles did not receive decent feedback, but one of the tracks, Send Him Back, became a classic.
The group's first album was released in 1973, which became an instant hit and reached the top of Billboard charts. It was followed by That's a Plenty the following year and Steppin' in 1975. Their fourth album, Having a Party, was also a hit and reached the 176th position on the US Billboard Top LPs and 51st place on the US Billboard Top Soul LPs.
They then released a compilation album, The Best of the Pointer Sisters, in 1976. The group joined record label Planet Records and released an album, Energy, in 1978. Their sixth album, Priority, was released in 1979.
The group gained recognition from the 80s and their singles like He's So Shy, Slow Hand, Automatic, Jump (For My Love), Neutron Dance, and more reached the top of Billboard charts. They exited Planet Records and continued to release a few projects that failed to become commercial successes.
The Pointer Sisters continued touring and performing at different events. They recorded an album in 2004, titled The Pointer Sisters – Live in Billing and several artists made covers songs on their most famous singles.
Additionally, they appeared on several TV shows like Celebrity Duets and The Early Show and were also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005.
Anita Pointer is survived by brothers Aaron and Fitz, and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. She shared her late daughter Jada with former husband David Harper, whom she was married to from 1965 to 1966. Jada died in 2003 from cancer and was 37 years old at the time of her death.