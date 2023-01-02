What happened to Anita Pointer? Tributes pour in as Pointer Sisters founding member passes away at 74

Well-known singer and songwriter Anita Pointer recently passed away due to cancer on December 31 at the age of 74. She was mostly known as the founder of the vocal group The Pointer Sisters.

Her family members disclosed the unfortunate news in an official statement, stating that they are happy she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie.

Mani🇳🇬 @Kemani_0718 RIP Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters. This leaves Ruth Pointer as the sole surviving original member of the legendary group RIP Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters. This leaves Ruth Pointer as the sole surviving original member of the legendary group💔 https://t.co/12f44Jc2Jq

The post continued further:

"She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."

Pointer's publicist Roger Neal revealed that the late artist was at her residence at the time of her death. The former also said that she died peacefully and was surrounded by her family members.

Twitterati pay tributes to Anita Pointer after her demise

Beloved artist Anita Pointer gained recognition all these years for her work as a singer-songwriter during her time in the music group The Pointer Sisters. Twitter was flooded with tributes when news of her demise went viral.

Check out some of these tweets below:

Eric Beignét @FranciskoMayne



One time for Anita Pointer



Phenomenal career, ICONIC group



RIP Queen 🕊 I can't believe we're kicking off 2023 with yet another LEGENDARY light goneOne time for Anita PointerPhenomenal career, ICONIC groupRIP Queen 🕊 #ThePointerSisters I can't believe we're kicking off 2023 with yet another LEGENDARY light goneOne time for Anita PointerPhenomenal career, ICONIC groupRIP Queen 🕊 #ThePointerSisters https://t.co/L47SAESbN0

𝒀𝒐𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒊 𝑨😷🖤💙💛 @Linusdaddy2 RIP Anita Pointer

Jan 23, 1948 - Dec 31, 2022



Pointer Sisters Chrono



Fire 1978 #2

He's So Shy 1980 #3

Slow Hand 1981 #2

I'm So Excited 1982 #9

Automatic 1983 #5

Jump 1984 #3 🎞

Neutron Dance 1984 #6



We Are The World 1985 #1

Voice That Care 1991 #11



RIP Anita Pointer
Jan 23, 1948 - Dec 31, 2022

Pointer Sisters Chrono
Fire 1978 #2
He's So Shy 1980 #3
Slow Hand 1981 #2
I'm So Excited 1982 #9
Automatic 1983 #5
Jump 1984 #3
Neutron Dance 1984 #6
We Are The World 1985 #1
Voice That Care 1991 #11

Judy Cohen @IKnewThemWell

“You Gotta Believe”



Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters CAR WASH – Michael Schultz, 1976“You Gotta Believe”Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters #RIP CAR WASH – Michael Schultz, 1976 “You Gotta Believe”🎶Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters #RIP https://t.co/jOvnbttx8B

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman Ron Baumann @DocB__ Anita Pointer, the last surviving original member of the Pointer Sisters, passed away yesterday aged 74. The announcement gave no detail other than that she was surrounded by family.



Jump, Neutron Dance, Slow Hand, I'm So Excited, He's So Shy. All those hits! And all that hair! Anita Pointer, the last surviving original member of the Pointer Sisters, passed away yesterday aged 74. The announcement gave no detail other than that she was surrounded by family. Jump, Neutron Dance, Slow Hand, I'm So Excited, He's So Shy. All those hits! And all that hair! https://t.co/hI66hWPolj RIP Anita Pointer… twitter.com/DocB__/status/… RIP Anita Pointer… twitter.com/DocB__/status/…

LizzLocker @Lizzs_Lockeroom



RIP Anita Pointer 🕊️ twitter.com/oldschool5000g… OldSchool @OldSchool5000G

"Yes We Can Can" (1973) The Pointer Sisters"Yes We Can Can" (1973) The Pointer Sisters"Yes We Can Can" (1973) 🎧 https://t.co/BEFoQCArQ6 Anita sung lead on one of my favs from them.. this jam..RIP Anita Pointer 🕊️ Anita sung lead on one of my favs from them.. this jam.. RIP Anita Pointer 🕊️💙 twitter.com/oldschool5000g…

Chris @chrisloves93 We just lost Bonnie in 2020 and June died in 2006. Ruth is now the only sister left. Prayers to her family and RIP Anita Pointer 🏿🕊️ The Pointer Sisters won their first Grammy for a country song Anita and Bonnie wrote “Fairytale” Anita Pointer passed away.We just lost Bonnie in 2020 and June died in 2006. Ruth is now the only sister left. Prayers to her family and RIP Anita Pointer🏿🕊️ The Pointer Sisters won their first Grammy for a country song Anita and Bonnie wrote “Fairytale” Anita Pointer passed away.💔😭We just lost Bonnie in 2020 and June died in 2006. Ruth is now the only sister left. Prayers to her family and RIP Anita Pointer 🙏🏿🕊️ The Pointer Sisters won their first Grammy for a country song Anita and Bonnie wrote “Fairytale” https://t.co/wnEbXs6ErM

Effie. Effie White @JosephTheyThem RIP Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters. Damn! Ruth the only one left now RIP Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters. Damn! Ruth the only one left now https://t.co/UKMuKZaY1b

Anita Pointer gained recognition as a founder of The Pointer Sisters

Born on January 23, 1948, Anita was a member of The Pointer Sisters, which was formed in 1970. The group's first few singles did not receive decent feedback, but one of the tracks, Send Him Back, became a classic.

The group's first album was released in 1973, which became an instant hit and reached the top of Billboard charts. It was followed by That's a Plenty the following year and Steppin' in 1975. Their fourth album, Having a Party, was also a hit and reached the 176th position on the US Billboard Top LPs and 51st place on the US Billboard Top Soul LPs.

Anita Pointer was popular for her appearances in various shows (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

They then released a compilation album, The Best of the Pointer Sisters, in 1976. The group joined record label Planet Records and released an album, Energy, in 1978. Their sixth album, Priority, was released in 1979.

The group gained recognition from the 80s and their singles like He's So Shy, Slow Hand, Automatic, Jump (For My Love), Neutron Dance, and more reached the top of Billboard charts. They exited Planet Records and continued to release a few projects that failed to become commercial successes.

The Pointer Sisters continued touring and performing at different events. They recorded an album in 2004, titled The Pointer Sisters – Live in Billing and several artists made covers songs on their most famous singles.

Additionally, they appeared on several TV shows like Celebrity Duets and The Early Show and were also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005.

Anita Pointer is survived by brothers Aaron and Fitz, and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. She shared her late daughter Jada with former husband David Harper, whom she was married to from 1965 to 1966. Jada died in 2003 from cancer and was 37 years old at the time of her death.

