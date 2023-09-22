What did Tommy Wayne Boyd do? Authorities capture convicted offender who escaped from St. Louis hospital  

Convicted child s*x offender Tommy Wayne Boyd escaped custody on Thursday while he was receiving treatment at a St. Louis hospital. Fortunately, Boyd was recaptured and taken into custody from the 7300 block of Watson Road.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Two officers were guarding Tommy Wayne Boyd when he escaped the hospital. It has also been revealed that there was no physical confrontation between the convicted perpetrator and the officers present there. Several law enforcement agencies, K-9 units, and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in the search for the missing convict.

Tommy Wayne Boyd, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, escaped a hospital in St. Louis while receiving treatment

Tommy Wayne Boyd was shifted to Mercy Hospital South from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday, September 20. Hospital staff last saw him on Thursday, September 21, shortly before 4 am local time. After about half an hour, his escape was reported to police.

The surveillance footage of the hospital was released, which captured Boyd leaving the hospital and heading in an unknown direction. Authorities obtained still images of Boyd, which showed him wearing a dark jacket, orange slippers, and light-colored gym shorts.

Police immediately alerted nearby residents of the dangerous criminal and urged them to dial 911 if they came across anything suspicious. Authorities were under extreme pressure after Tommy Wayne Boyd's escape, since lately several inmates have reportedly fled or escaped while receiving treatment at hospitals. Before the arrest, police said on social media,

"We're urging residents to remain vigilant as our officers search for Mr. Boyd. Be sure your homes and garages are secure. Watch children at bus stops."

Boyd pleaded guilty to statutory s**omy back in 1997 and faced a prison time of ten years

Fortunately, authorities located Boyd and arrested him again in Shrewsbury. He was found at a location that was about 7 miles from the hospital where he was admitted. They have also expressed gratitude to all agencies that have assisted in the search. Police said,

"Thank you to the media and our community who provided numerous tips to assist in locating this dangerous felon. Our residents are safer tonight with Boyd in custody."

Boyd was convicted of being a child s*x offender and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison when he escaped. The conviction is related to an offense he committed when he was 18 years old in Missouri, back in 1996. Boyd's victim was an 11-year-old child. In 1997, he pleaded guilty to statutory s**omy and received a sentence of 10 years behind bars.

Court records further revealed that in 2007, Tommy Wayne Boyd was found guilty of enticement of a child and was sentenced to serve three decades in prison.