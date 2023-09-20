What did Fonda Spratt do? Georgia woman sentenced to 27 years in prison over allegedly shooting neighbor

57-year-old Fonda Spratt admitted to shooting her neighbor and has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. The incident took place on November 29, 2022, when Spratt reportedly had an argument with the neighbor about barking dogs. Apart from spending 27 years in jail, Fonda Spratt also has to spend 38 years on probation.

Flowery Branch police Chief Christopher Hulsey spoke about the tragic shooting that took place last year and said that many other people could have been injured or killed in the incident. Authorities revealed that the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fonda Spratt reportedly entered the victim's house to complain about barking dogs and shot her

At about 11.30 am local time on November 29, 2022, officers received a report of a shooting that allegedly took place at the 5200 block of Chattahoochee Street, Flowery Branch. Upon arrival, they saw a woman standing by the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and soon recovered.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Christopher Hulsey shed light on the shooting and said:

"This is incredibly unfortunate and could’ve ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed. I am proud of the quick response time and sound decision-making of our officers and thankful that this incident was not worse."

According to law enforcement officials, Spratt forcefully entered the victim's residence to complain about the barking dogs. Soon, she pulled her gun out and shot the victim. Hulsey previously mentioned:

"She did admit that she wanted to kill her."

The suspect was taken into custody and charged too. Recently, Spratt was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of home invasion and criminal possession of a firearm, as per Law&Crime. The court ordered Spratt to pay about $2,000 for the medical expenses that the victim had to bear.

Spratt received a sentence of 65 years. She will have to spend 27 years behind bars and 38 years on probation. She is also required to complete 40 hours of community service.

People living nearby rushed to help the victim after she was shot

As per KIRO 7, Terry Ryan, the owner of Flowery Branch Mini Storage, which is located across the street where the shooting took place, said:

"I think (the victim) was running on adrenaline because they ran out of the apartment after (the shooter) took three shots, apparently."

Fonda Spratt reportedly barged into her neighbor's home and shot her. (Image via Twitter/@LMarieVResists)

Shortly after the shooting, the victim's sister put pressure on the wound to stop the bleeding. Soon, business owner Terry Ryan entered to provide aid to the distressed victim. Ryan further added that he was shocked to witness such an incident in the area and stated:

"It’s the quietest town in Georgia. It’s a really, really, nice little town. Nothing usually happens."

Fonda Spratt was initially booked into Hall County Jail and currently remains there without bond.