What happened to Jolene Walker Campbell? Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Osage Nation citizen

29-year-old Tre Robert Allen Ackerson has pleaded guilty to killing Jolene Walker Campbell. Ackerson faces up to life in federal prison with no chance of parole. He was accused of second-degree murder in connection to Jolene's death.

It was stated that Ackerson conspired to abduct and murder Jolene Walker Campbell. Authorities discovered the victim's body on July 15, 2020. Five days after the discovery, 11 defendants were taken into custody and charged in connection to Jolene's murder.

Apart from Ackerson, eight other defendants have pleaded guilty to being involved in the conspiracy. The case dates back to 2020, and begins with the victim's abduction on July 5.

Expand Tweet

Nine defendants pleaded guilty to being involved in the conspiracy regarding the brutal murder of 35-year-old Jolene Walker Campbell

The 2020 murder case of 35-year-old Campbell has shown recent developments, where nine defendants, including Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, pleaded guilty to being involved in the case. The facts of the case can be traced back to July 2020. On July 5, Ackerson first saw Jolene by the side of Joplin Road.

Ackerson then told co-defendant Breanna Sloan that he had robbed the victim just a few hours back. The duo, however, planned to rob Campbell again, for the second time. Ackerson planned to hide in the woods while Sloan offered the victim a lift. Jolene Walker Campbell entered the car and sat in the front passenger seat.

Meanwhile, Ackerson came out of the woods with a gun on him and got into the car. He then asked Sloan to drive. The victim suggested they drive to Oklahoma from Missouri to get the money from a friend living there. Eventually, three of them reached Oklahoma, where Ackerson told Sloan to head towards a rural field and stop the vehicle near a dead-end road. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,

"Ackerson attempted to rob Campbell again, but she had nothing more for him to steal."

The news release further added,

"They stopped at a gas station in Tulsa before Sloan took a fateful detour into Mayes County, Oklahoma to go to another destination for supplies."

Expand Tweet

Somewhere during the journey, 35-year-old Jolene Walker Campbell fell asleep. Meanwhile, the three reached Mayes County, where Ackerson exited the car and opened the front passenger door. This resulted in Campbell's partially falling off the car, which was when Ackerson killed the victim.

Ten days after the horrific incident, authorities found Campbell's remains. FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray made a statement regarding the events.

"Jolene [Walker] Campbell was only 35 when she was brutally murdered, a young woman with a long life ahead of her. She left behind a grieving family that deserves justice, and after three long years and nineoconvictions, we hope they can finally begin to heal from this tragic loss."

Ackerson confessed to slitting Jolene's throat and shooting her twice on that dreadful day in 2020

As many as 11 people were arrested and charged about the conspiracy that eventually led to Jolene Walker Campbell's tragic death. Ackerson recently admitted to killing the woman by shooting her twice, cutting her throat, and repeatedly smashing her head with a tire jack. He admitted that he hit her till she died of the injuries.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson issued a statement.

"This final conviction reflects three years of work and commitment from our law enforcement partners and federal prosecutors to provide justice for the victim and her family."

Sloan pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the victim last year in November and faces up to life in prison. Prosecutors stated that Jolene Walker Campbell died primarily because she was abducted. Clint Johnson spoke about the co-defendants and said,

"Tre Ackerson, along with codefendant Breanna Sloan, conspired to kidnap and brutally murder the victim. Then they conspired with additional codefendants to threaten witnesses and destroy evidence in an extensive effort to cover up their crimes."

Other co-defendants have pleaded guilty to several charges, including tampering with witness and victim and misprision. All of the co-defendants are currently in custody. Ackerson was the last of the lot, who pleaded guilty. He and two other co-defendants have also been charged with the murder of Terry Harless, 51. Harless was allegedly killed on July 13, 2020, eight days after the murder of Jolene Walker Campbell.

Expand Tweet

All three defendants face second-degree murder charges in the killing of Harless. The cases are currently pending. One of the co-defendants, Lane Bronson, entered a guilty plea last year in January. However, he requested to withdraw it later. Campbell's case was investigated by the FBI, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department, and the Joplin Police Department.