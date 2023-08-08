Who is Richard Tobin? Rachel Morin's boyfriend speaks out as police launch homicide investigation

On Sunday, August 6, a body, which is believed to be of 37-year-old Maryland woman Rachel Morin, was discovered on the Ma and Pa walking trail near Bel Air. Fox Baltimore noted that Morin's boyfriend, 27-year-old Richard Tobin, commented on Facebook that he had nothing to do with the woman's death.

The comment was in response to several accusations leveled by netizens against Tobin, claiming that he is the most likely suspect in the murder.

JLR© @JLRINVESTIGATES

She was found dead on a hiking trail in Bel Air Maryland.

His name is Richard Tobin.

He is 27 yrs old.

Rachel was 37 yrs old.

He admits to a criminal past.

According to his LinkedIn Page, Richard Tobin is an Apprentice Electrician at Jdaw Electrical Systems in Bel Air. His Facebook page indicates that on August 1, just days before Rachel Tobin's death, he had posted their relationship status online.

Local authorities have not yet officially named Tobin as a suspect in the slaying. In the status, Tobin mentioned that while he has had run-ins with laws in the past, he is attempting to move on from his criminal history.

All there is to know about the criminal charges against Rachel Morin's boyfriend

As noted by the New York Post, Maryland court records indicate that Rachel Morin's boyfriend has previously been involved in 20 criminal cases.

While the details of the alleged incidents have not been revealed by Bel Air authorities, public documents show that several crimes were violent, such as allegations of malicious destruction of property and criminal-second degree assault.

Rose @901Lulu



‘I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person.’ -Richard Tobin The boyfriend of Rachel Morin reported her missing over the weekend.‘I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person.’ -Richard Tobin pic.twitter.com/prpjMuyu86

Tobin has also been accused of violating restraining orders. Authorities have not named the alleged victims of Tobin's crimes, nor the circumstances that may have led to them. Authorities have not discussed Tobin's past in relation to Rachel Morin's death.

As reported by CBS, Richard Tobin was the individual who reported Rachel Morin missing to local authorities. Tobin said that the victim left for a walk on the Ma and Pa trail at 6 pm on August 5.

Officials said that Tobin showed a willingness to cooperate, as he provided correct information to investigators about the location of Morin's vehicle.

At 1:07 pm on Sunday, a citizen informed local authorities that they had discovered a woman's body. Local authorities said that while they are still waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the identity of the body, they believe it belongs to Rachel Morin.

Erika @ameriKa_lynne @JLRINVESTIGATES Her boyfriend Richard Tobin is my main suspect… but we won’t find out until the investigation is concluded!

Discussing the case, Hartford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said:

“I’m not going to go into what, physically, they observed at the scene. But investigators believe sadly that it’s a homicide case. While we firmly believe this is the body of Rachel Morin. That final determination, that final say, belongs with the medical examiner and that has not happened yet.”

Gahler has not discussed the possibility of Tobin's involvement in the case. However, he did warn hikers that the death of Morin may not be an isolated incident and that there may be further threats along the trails around Bel Air.