What did Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles do? Man arrested after brutal attack leaves mother dead and daughter with critical injuries

On Wednesday, August 30, Pennsylvania authorities announced that 38-year-old father Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles had been charged with stabbing his girlfriend and daughter in Wilson, Northampton County. While the suspect's girlfriend died in the attack, his four-year-old daughter is currently in critical condition. The suspected killer has been indicted for homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and the endangerment of a child.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

According to Crime Online, Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles reportedly admitted to family members and police officers that he was responsible for the brutal attack. While his alleged motive remains unconfirmed, authorities believe that the 38-year-old may suffer from severe mental health issues. The case currently remains under police investigation.

Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles reportedly told authorities that he was compelled to murder his girlfriend

According to WFMZ, authorities learned of the stabbing incident at 10 am on Wednesday. Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles is said to have fatally stabbed his 38-year-old girlfriend, Shante Mason, before proceeding to kill the daughter they both shared.

After the attack, Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles reportedly went out into the streets and called law enforcement officers. Police officers claimed that he told them that he had been compelled to murder his girlfriend.

“I feel like they made me take her life,” he said.

When asked who 'they' were, the father allegedly told them his girlfriend prompted his violent actions. Afterwards, the 38-year-old provided the officers with his home address.

McAll reported that upon arriving at the crime scene, officials discovered the body of Fantauzzi-Aviles' four-year-old daughter lying next to a deceased Shante Mason in the bathroom.

Authorities noted that both victims had sustained multiple lacerations to the body. Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek would ultimately rule her death a homicide, with the cause being listed as 'multiple sharp force injuries.'

After the shocking discovery, officials promptly airlifted the four-year-old child to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. As stated by WFMZ, doctors discovered several stab wounds in her back, something that could potentially threaten her life due to the damage sustained in her vital organs.

In her subsequent conversation with the doctors, the four-year-old alleged that her father had attacked her with a kitchen knife.

According to 69 News, Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles was known to have frequent verbal altercations with Shante Mason.

One neighbor told the outlet:

“There’s a few times I wanted to call, make a report because there’s always yelling and fighting and banging on the walls.”

The investigation was handled by several agencies, including Wilson Borough Police, the Northampton County District Office, the Northampton County Coroner's office, and the Pennsylvania police.

After his arrest, the suspect was taken into police custody. As the case remains in the early stages of investigation, no further details have been released.