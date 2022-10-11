Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder: Was Chiquita Tate's relationship with husband Greg Harris tainted by domestic violence?

Meet, Marry, Murder on Lifetime is scheduled to recount the death of affluent Louisiana defense attorney, Chiquita Tate, 34, on February 19, 2009. The episode is set to air on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET.

Tate was reportedly stabbed 43 times during the late hours of February 19 inside her office building. Her body was found the next morning by her husband, Greg Harris, and the police.

The ensuing investigation led to authorities discovering some shocking details about the couple's marriage, which at the time of the murder was crumbling to pieces and was allegedly tainted by domestic violence.

Two years later, Harris was found guilty in the case and sentenced to 40 years in prison. The evidence found during the investigation hinted at his possible involvement in the murder. He also made constant attempts at misleading the cops in the case.

Chiquita Tate and her husband Greg Harris tied the knot about a year before her death

Although Chiquita Tate always stayed at the top of her game in court, her life wasn't the same at home and shocking details about her seemingly perfect marriage to Greg Harris surfaced after her tragic death in 2009. Tate was found stabbed to death in her office building and the murder investigation revealed that she was also a victim of domestic violence.

Chiquita and Greg had a troubled relationship that was characterized by domestic violence and mistrust. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and Chiquita eventually discovered that her ideal husband was her worst nightmare.

According to sources, there was an instance where Greg was so furious that he choked his wife by grabbing her by the neck. She dialed 911 out of fear for her life but never followed up on the matter.

Things never got better between the two and while Chiquita Tate was working towards building her career, their relationship became strained to the point where she had to move to her own place after about a year of marriage. According to Tate's sister, during their final conversation on the morning of February 19, she said that "she has had enough" of it and was discovered stabbed to death the next morning.

How was Greg Harris linked to Chiquita Tate's death?

Chiquita Tate's allegedly abusive husband Greg Harris and cops found her body at the bloody crime scene in her office building. Tate had 43 knife wounds on her body and a hair clump in each hand.

Although she did not have many enemies, her list of clients consisted of individuals with questionable backgrounds. The people on the list were investigated first before incriminating evidence against her husband came to light.

Additionally, Tate still had her diamond wedding ring and diamond earrings on when her body was discovered, which led authorities to rule out any possible robbery theories. However, the only thing missing from the crime scene was her wallet, which proved to be a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

The wallet was later found on Gardere Lane, a part of town where Greg Harris claimed to have been the night his wife was killed, confessing that he went there to buy steroids.

Authorities also discovered that Harris' car received a ticket on the evening of February 19, directly across from Chiquita's office. They also realized that he was the last person anybody would have suspected of murdering the well-known attorney. Blood was later discovered on a pair of sunglasses in his car.

Greg Harris was eventually charged with second-degree murder, tried in court, and convicted. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

