What did Richard Hanson do? 64-year-old Newton man arrested in connection with wife’s brutal murder

Richard Hanson, a 64-year-old man from Newton, was recently arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death. The incident was reported on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at around 8:21 pm by one of the kids inside the home of the couple. The child informed the authorities of an ongoing assault.

By the time the authorities arrived, Nancy Hanson, the accused’s wife, had suffered multiple blunt-force injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but ultimately lost her life in the incident.

Robert Goulston @rgoulston NEW: Richard Hanson is in court. Prosecutors say he murdered Nancy Hanson. Prosecutor say the couple’s son and the victim’s friend called 911 during the attack. Son told dispatcher Hanson was hitting his mother with baseball bat. The friend was on phone with victim during attack.

The death of Nancy Hanson comes only two days after she had obtained a restraining order against Richard Hanson from the Newton District Court. Authorities say that the Newton Police had been attempting to serve the order to the accused, but were unable to locate him in time.

Hanson has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Investigators assigned to the case have suggested that further charges may be pressed against the accused.

Richard Hanson has been detained without bail

Bianca Beltrán @BiancaNBCBoston In 2021, Nancy Hanson obtained a restraining order against her husband after she heard him say "I should just kill you."

Five minutes after police served that order and escorted Richard Hanson out of their home, officers saw him drive slowly by the house in violation of order.

Richard Hanson was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes, and he has been detained without bail. Hanson is accused of hitting his wife with a baseball bat and a barbell that ultimately caused her death.

The victim's death has been ruled a homicide and the cause has been identified as blunt force trauma to her skull, fractures to her forearms and ribs, a bruised torso, and wounds inflicted on her hands and fingers in self-defense as per Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The trauma was allegedly inflicted by Richard Hanson.

As per the prosecutor on the case:

"He [Hanson] made statements to the effect of, 'She was cheating on me' and that he couldn't believe he did that."

Robert Goulston @rgoulston NEW: Richard Hanson is in court. Prosecutors say he murdered Nancy Hanson. Prosecutor say the couple’s son and the victim’s friend called 911 during the attack. Son told dispatcher Hanson was hitting his mother with baseball bat. The friend was on phone with victim during attack.

Richard Hanson's murder of his wife has shocked neighbors and the community alike. However, the couple had a history of domestic violence.

In 2020, the victim was arrested for kicking Hanson. In 2021, the victim had filed for a restraining order against her husband, who violated that order as per McGovern. Finally, the victim obtained another restraining order only two days prior to her death.

Mark Staz, a neighbor of the victim, recounts his first impression of her to Boston 25 News as follows:

“She was a really nice person and was the first one to welcome us to the community when we moved here a year ago…The first thing we did, my wife went outside to the police officer and said if the kids need a place to come, bring them by.”

Ruthanne Fuller, the Mayor of Newton has issued a formal statement:

"Last night we had another horrific tragedy in Newton as violence ended in the murder of a wife in her Brookline Street home. I know I speak for everyone in Newton when I say my heart goes out to the woman's family and friends. The woman who was murdered appears to be the victim of domestic violence.

The statement continued:

"The victim's husband was arrested at the scene by Newton police officers after responding to a 911 call and he remains in the custody of the Newton Police Department."

The investigation into the incident continues and is being jointly conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.