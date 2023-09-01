What did Mary Johnson do? New Mexico mom found guilty of stabbing her 11-year-old to death

50-year-old Mary Johnson has been found guilty of fatally stabbing her son, Bruce Johnson Jr. Mary has been convicted of second-degree murder. The victim's father had allegedly moved to Hobbs with his son after she was accused of being abusive.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Bruce Johnson Jr.'s father was the first to find him on the bed with a knife in his back. Mary Johnson stabbed the victim several times first and then stabbed herself as well. While Mary survived the injuries, her son succumbed to the stab wounds.

Mary Johnson stabbed herself after stabbing her son

A horrific incident took place on July 10, 2022, in a house in Hobbs, where Bruce Johnson Sr. was living with his son, Bruce Johnson Jr., 11. Bruce Sr. claimed that Mary Johnson was abusive towards him and he was also preparing for a divorce. He also mentioned that she was abusive towards their son too.

The violence and abuse against the minor prompted the father to shift to Hobbs and leave Mary Johnson back in Oklahoma. Investigators mentioned that it had been quite a few days since Mary hadn't seen her son and that she was begging to meet him once. Deputies stated,

"The investigation revealed that Bruce, Sr. had moved to Hobbs with his son from Oklahoma and left Mary behind after allegations she was abusing their son."

They further added,

"He [Bruce Sr.] explained Mary had not seen their son in approximately 40 days and had been begging to see him. Mary then came to live with them in Hobbs to spend time with them before the divorce was filed."

After the incident took place and the victim was rushed to the hospital, Mary allegedly told hospital staff that if she couldn't have her son, nobody else could have him.

Mary used to be abusive towards her husband, (Image via konniemoments1/Twitter)

A local resident stated that the convicted woman had odd behavior

The chain of events, however, took a violent turn on July 10, 2022, when Bruce Sr. woke up hearing his son screaming. Upon entering the room, he came across the bloody scene. Before dying from his injuries, the victim, Bruce Jr. reportedly told authorities that it was his mother who stabbed him. His father stated that Mary targeted him as well. She would often jump on his chest while he was sleeping and say,

"I’m going to give you a heart attack."

According to the police, there were no reports of violence or abuse when the family was living in New Mexico. However, two incidents were reported when they were in Oklahoma. A local resident also talked about Mary Johnson's odd behavior. Another individual, identified as Erick Wyatt, stated that his daughter would go to the same school as the victim. Wyatt said,

"Some of her comments talking about she’s Mary Jesus and just different things, talking about hurting other people."

Mary has been found guilty of killing her son, (Image via Bella_Who?/Twitter)

After the guilty verdict, Johnson has been ordered to pay restitution for the victim's funeral expenses. She has been sentenced to spend 20 years behind bars.