What did Andrew Matthews do? Ochsner doctor arrested over filming co-workers inside hospital bathroom

On Thursday, August 3, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Ochsner doctor Andrew Matthews had been arrested for allegedly using a hidden camera to film his co-workers in the hospital bathroom. The 31-year-old, who is accused of recording at least 10 individuals, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of video voyeurism.

Disclaimer: This article deals with mature themes. Reader discretion is advised.

According to Ochsner hospital officials, at the time the allegations surfaced, Matthew Andrews was a resident trainee at the facility. The case remains under police investigation, and officers from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office believe that the suspect may face additional charges in the future.

What led to Andrew Matthews' arrest?

According to Ochsner hospital officials, Andrew Matthews emerged on the police radar after an employee noticed the hidden camera in the hospital bathroom. The employee subsequently notified hospital security staff.

As reported by WWLTV, the hospital security identified Andrew Matthews as the likely suspect based on undisclosed reasons. They proceeded to report Matthews to the Sheriff's Office. Authorities also probed the device which was reportedly used in the voyeurism scheme, discovering that it had recorded dozens of videos.

In an official statement, Ochsner Regional Medical Director, George Loss Jr., condemned Andrew Matthews' actions, describing them as a breach of the hospital's principles.

"The individual has been terminated. An investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is underway. The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is our highest priority. Ochsner Health does not and will not tolerate violations of privacy or illegal activity of any kind," George added.

The medical director said that after the device was discovered, hospital officials canvassed the medical center for any other possible breaches in security. They found nothing, leading them to believe that Matthews acted alone, and that the incident was isolated:

"While we cannot comment further on the details of an active investigation, we can reassure our community that our security team acted swiftly and conducted a thorough sweep of the campus, including all bathrooms, call rooms, and other private staff and patient areas."

The statement continued:

"No other devices were found. We are offering all available resources to support our teams. We will continue to work closely with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and our security and safety teams."

In an interview with WGNO, legal analyst Cliff Cardone said that Andrew Matthews is facing felony charges. If convicted, the suspect could potentially face up to a decade in prison. Additionally, upon being released, he will likely face probation, and has to register with the State as a s*x offender.

Officials said that since they are in the early stages of the investigation, the remainder of the probe could potentially take weeks.