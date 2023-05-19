Watch: Video shows police confronting 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo after hospital nurse finds newborn in trash

A 19-year-old teenager, Alexee Trevizo, has been accused of concealing her deceased newborn son in a trashbag in a hospital bathroom. A body cam footage revealed the moment when medical staff, police officers, and Trevizo's mother confront her for the crime.

The incident took place in Artesia, New Mexico, where a lifeless baby was discovered in a hospital bathroom on January 27, 2023. When Trevizo was asked for an explanation on the matter, she said the baby had unexpectedly emerged from her, and she did not know what to do.

Preliminary reports from the Artesia Police Department stated that Trevizo had sought medical assistance for lower back pain. However, it was a custodian who noticed that the trash bag inside the hospital bathroom looked unusually heavy after Trevizo had used it. Upon inspection by two nurses, a newborn was discovered within the bag.

On March 28, the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) conducted an autopsy on the deceased baby and determined that the cause of death was homicide.

Alexee Trevizo's mother already knew about her daughter's pregnancy

An Artesia Police Department officer responded to a distressing call regarding the discovery of a newborn baby in a hospital bathroom. The officer identified the suspect as 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, according to court records.

Alexee Trevizo had initially arrived at the emergency room for lower back pain and had denied being pregnant when asked by hospital staff. However, a subsequent laboratory test revealed that Trevizo was indeed pregnant, which led her to lock herself in a bathroom.

Eventually, hospital staff informed Trevizo that they were entering, prompting her to open the door. Upon entering, nursing staff found blood and immediately began treating Trevizo, KOAT reported.

Later, a hospital employee noticed that the trash bag felt unusually heavy during the cleanup and further investigation revealed a newborn baby boy inside the bag, who displayed no signs of life, as documented in court records.

Amidst the chaos, Trevizo's mother, who had been previously aware of the pregnancy, implored her daughter to tell the truth. Trevizo, overwhelmed by fear, insisted that the baby did not cry, compounding the tragic situation. Meanwhile, the nurse informed Trevizo's mother about the full-term birth of the baby.

Teen mom charged with first-degree murder

After Alexee Trevizo delivered a child, decisions were made to transfer her to another location after the doctor expressed concerns because of the significant bleeding and the undelivered placenta.

Alexee Trevizo was transferred in an emergency helicopter to Lovelace Medical Center in Roswell. Following her transfer, she was interviewed by authorities. As a result of the investigation, the teenager was charged with first-degree murder.

The Artesia Police Department had launched an investigation into the incident and presented the case details to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office on March 28. Subsequently, on May 10, a criminal complaint was approved, and formal charges were filed against Alexee Trevizo.

The charges include first-degree murder or, alternatively, intentional abuse of a child resulting in death, along with tampering with evidence. A pre-trial hearing for Trevizo was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 16, where a judge made the decision to release Alexee Trevizo from custody.

As part of the ruling, Trevizo will be allowed to complete the current school year without any restrictions such as wearing an ankle monitor or being placed under house arrest.

