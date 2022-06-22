What happened to Gleycy Correia? Miss Brazil dies aged 27 after routine tonsil operation

On Monday, June 20, former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia passed away at the age of 27 after suffering complications due to a routine tonsil surgery. Correia was reportedly in a coma for over two months after a severe cardiac arrest. The Macae native was admitted to a private clinic, where she breathed her last on Monday.

As per Daily Mail UK, the former beauty pageant winner had no brain activity in her comatose state. The publication also claimed that Correia’s body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for autopsy.

As per reports, Gleycy Correia’s funeral and burial arrangements were made for Tuesday, June 21, morning. Previously, some local portals reported that a wake was held on the day of her demise.

Correia won the crown of Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018. Despite her humble beginnings, she forged a successful career for herself and gained widespread acclaim. She was also a specialist in permanent makeup, and could use tattoos to bring permanent changes in someone’s look which would mimic natural elements in the face or nearby region.

Gleycy Correia’s cause of death explored

As per statements published by the Daily Mail, Gleycy Correia reportedly suffered heavy bleeding initially and it was followed by a heart attack. Further claims suggest that Correia had been back at her residence for around five days before suffering any complications.

The publication also quotes Correia‘s family priest Lidiane Alves Oliveira as saying:

“She had surgery to remove her tonsils and after five days at home, she had a hemorrhage. She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on April 4, and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity. Today she passed away.”

According to Mayo Clinic, the complications of tonsillectomy, the surgery to remove tonsils, may include heavy bleeding. As per the academic medical portal, bleeding may occur post-surgery if the scab of the tonsil site is removed before healing properly. Furthermore, bleeding may also happen during the surgery. They mention:

“In rare cases, severe bleeding occurs during surgery and requires additional treatment and a longer hospital stay.”

However, in such cases, the hospital would ideally observe the patient for a few days to ensure that further complications do not happen. Other complications associated with the surgery include adverse reactions to the anesthetic as well as swelling and infections at the tonsil site.

Allegations over Gleycy Correia's death

Local public figure and priest Jak Abreu, who claimed to be in contact with Gleycy Correia’s family, took to Instagram and posted mutiple times about the late beauty queen. In one such video post, Abreu said that her family was convinced about the hospital indulging in ‘malpractice’ which ultimately cost her life. These allegations may be one of the reasons behind the autopsy of the late Brazilian entrepreneur and makeup artist.

