What is Trot music? All about Haesoo as the K-Pop singer dies aged 29

One of the most long-standing and famous genres in the Korean music industry is Trot music, the product of many musical genres such as Korean, Japanese, European, and U.S. music. Created during the Japanese colonial period, the genre flourished during the mid-1960s to 1980s, with lyrics that majorly revolved around tragedy and sad events. Later on, it evolved into cheerful music around the 2000s, with the emergence of the artists Park Hyun-bin and Jang Yoon-jeong.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death by suicide that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Among the several famous faces of Trot music, one of the latest and most remarkable ones was Haesoo, who tragically took her own life at the age of 29 on May 13, 2023. Her body was found at the hotel room she was staying in. Upon further investigation, police found a letter written by the artist, cementing the fact that her cause of death was suicide.

All about Trot Music: The 100-year running music genre

Usually associated with the liking of the older generation's music taste, Trot music stands with great reputation and fame in the Korean music industry. With over 100 years of effortlessly surviving in the industry and continuously reeling in audiences, regardless of one's age, the genre often comes up on the trends.

Given its evolution during the Japanese colonial period, the genre had a lot in common with Enka from Japan. However, it took its own shape soon after and evolved from a tragedy-based genre to one of the most exciting and cheerful genres.

Throughout its existence, many Trot singers have made remarkable contributions to the genre. Some of these include Apartment by Yoon Soo-il, Amore Fati by Kim Yeon-ja, Eomeona! by Chang Yun-cheong, Love Battery, and Flower by Hong Jin-young.

The late Trot singer Song Haesoo has once performed for KBS 2TV's

Apart from the ones mentioned above, one of the artists who've stood out recently is Haesoo. The idol, who graduated from Korean National University with a Bachelor's degree in Pansori (Korean Traditional Music), shifted her interest to Trot Music after being influenced by the singer, Joo Hyun-mi. After debuting in 2019 with her single album, My Life, Me, she started to be widely recognized for her talents.

Though her musical releases were minimal following her debut, her participation in several shows like The Trot Show, AM Plaza, Hangout with Yoo, and Gayo Stage, earned her much praise and exposure from the mass.

Moreover, her impeccable talents most flourished during her performances at KBS 2TV's Immortal Song. Upon hearing the news that the singer was found dead in her hotel room at the young age of 29, it naturally let a huge crowd be saddened by the news.

As per reports, it was stated that Haesoo was found dead on May 13, but withheld from revealing her identity until the causes were confirmed. On May 12, the police came forth with a full report stating that Haesoo had died by suicide which was proven by the handwritten letter that the singer left behind.

Given that the singer was scheduled to perform at Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do, the show has been canceled due to the sudden and tragic passing away of Haesoo.

With quite an increase in the deaths in the K-entertainment industry, fans couldn't help but think that this buds out of the stress that the partakers of the profession undergo and the immense pressure of expectations that they're under.

