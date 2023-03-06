Mister Trot 2 reigns over March variety show brand reputation rankings

Mister Trot 2 has once again established itself as the leader of variety television shows.

TV Chosun’s iconic audition show has topped the March edition of the brand reputation index for variety shows. This marks the third consecutive time that the show has led the popularity rankings in this category.

For the uninitiated, trot is a genre of Korean music that can be distinguished by its repetitive rhythmic and vocal inflections. Mister Trot aims to recognize notable performers in the genre.

The Korean Business Institute forms the index of the most popular variety television shows by conducting an in-depth analysis of several factors such as consumer participation, interaction with the audience, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership index.

In the rankings, 50 popular variety shows over the course of a month have been shortlisted. The data for the analysis for this month was collected between February 5 and March 5.

Mister Trot 2 is a reality television show in which male trot singers from around Korea participate and compete to become the next superstar of the trot wave. Both Miss Trot and Mister Trot have gained enormous success and popularity both in South Korea and around the world.

Fire Trot and Jinny’s Kitchen follow Mister Trot 2 in March Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings

TV Chosun’s sensational reality television show Mister Trot has reigned supreme in the popularity charts of shows since the start of this year.

The show held on to the top rank with a brand reputation score of 15,412,830. While still unparalleled, there has been a slight dip of 10.11% in the reputation score of the show since February, when the score was 17,147,751.

The words "one-on-one match," "national tour," and "top 10" all achieved high rankings in the show's keyword analysis, and the terms "vote," "battle," and "advance" achieved the highest rankings among associated terms. Positive reactions made up 89.36 percent of the total score in the positivity-negativity study performed on the show.

MBN’s show Fire Trot, which shares a resemblance with Mister Trot 2, also defended its second position in the brand reputation rankings for the third consecutive month. The show achieved a brand reputation score of 8,877,792. Since February, when the score was a staggering 13,452,902, there has been a sharp decrease of 34% in the popularity score of this show.

Making its debut on the brand reputation rankings for variety shows is tvN’s latest Jinny’s Kitchen, which closed off the top three. Jinny’s Kitchen closely followed Fire Trot with a brand reputation score of 8,280,752.

Jinny’s Kitchen, also known as Seo Jin’s Kitchen, is centered around a small restaurant owned by Lee Seo-jin, in the middle of the Mexican town of Bacalar. The show follows the challenges and experiences of the establishment and its customers, who are passionate about Korean street food.

MBC’s Home Alone also made it to the charts at rank four with a brand reputation score of 7,503,664.

