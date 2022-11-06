Home Alone reigns over the November Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings

MBC’s iconic variety television show Home Alone has once again dominated the rankings for Variety Show Brand Reputation Index. In the November edition of the rankings released by the Korean Business Institute recently, the show has for the second consecutive month ranked first.

The index of the most popular variety television shows is formed by the Korean Business Institute by conducting an in-depth analysis of several factors such as consumer participation, interaction with the audience, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership index.

In the rankings, 50 popular variety shows over the course of a month have been shortlisted. The data for this analysis was collected between October 6 and November 6.

The reality show Home Alone gives viewers an up-close and personal look into the lives of their favorite celebrities as they go about their normal routines. Viewers are invited into the participants' homes, giving them the opportunity to examine the participants' daily lives more intimately.

Home Alone sees a slight dip in Brand Reputation since last month

Home Alone is a one-of-a-kind variety show by MBC which brings to light the lives of some of the most popular celebrities who live alone. The show swept through the October edition of the Variety Show Brand Reputation Index with a staggering brand reputation score of 6,722,730. This marked an increment of 27.21% from the previous month’s score.

However, the same growth was not noted in the latest Variety Show Brand Reputation Ranking. The show received a brand reputation score of 6,405,867 in November, which marks a slight dip of 4.7% since October.

The words "Jun Hyun Moo," "Honey J," and "Lee Chanhyuk" ranked well in the show's keyword analysis, while the show's highest-ranking linked terms were "reveal," "award," and "not air." The positivity-negativity study performed on the show indicated a score of 80.53 percent favorable replies.

Running Man and National Singing Contest closely follow Home Alone to close off top three positions

SBS’ sensation variety show Running Man has bagged second place in November’s Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings. The show received a brand reputation score of 5,257,822. This marks a sharp 22.27% increase in the show’s popularity since October.

The participants of this show are required to compete against one another in a series of tasks in order to win rewards and steer clear of penalties. In the upcoming episode of Running Man on November 6, BTS’ sensational K-pop idol Jin will be featured as a participant.

Closing the top three is KBS’ National Singing Contest. With a score of 4,263,563 on the brand reputation index, the National Singing Contest finished on the podium for the month of November. This represents a score increase of 12.74 percent compared to the previous month.

Similar to popular singing variety entertainment programs like American Idol and The Voice, the National Singing Contest is a show where amateur singers who pass through the preliminary stages exhibit their performance and compete against one another.

The next episode of Home Alone will premiere on November 11, 2022.

