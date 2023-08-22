What did Clayton Colborn do? Online predator sentenced to life in prison over crimes against minor girls

31-year-old Clayton Colborn pleaded guilty to two counts of enticement and one count of coercion of a minor to engage in s*xual activity, in March 2023. He was accused of using a social media platform to lure minor girls and establish s*xual relationships with them.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Colborn was also accused of clicking pictures and filming videos containing child s*xual abuse. According to the press release, Clayton Colborn was about 27 or 28 years old when he committed the crimes.

On August 17, 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison by U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven.

Clayton Colborn pretended to be 16 years old to meet minor girls and establish inappropriate relationships with them

On August 17, an online predator was handed a life sentence in a federal jail. 31-year-old Clayton Colborn's attorney, Mark J. O'Brien, filed an appeal on Friday, August 18, "as to the judgment and conviction and sentence" in the case, as per Law&Crime.

Colborn was arrested in 2020. (Image via Who Will Enforce the Law?/Twitter)

Prosecutors, however, argued that the predator had stooped down so many levels just to prey on minor girls. He used an online application called Yubo, between 2018 and 2020, to look for minor girls and establish physical relationships with with.

Prosecutors added:

"In total, Colborn communicated with or attempted to communicate with 2,418 different usernames."

While the application allowed users to find people between the age groups of 13-17 years old, or above 18 years old, Colborn chose the former, to prey on minor girls. He pretended to be a 16-year-old named Jason Rich and also went by other names like Jason, Clayay, and Clay.

Colborn was arrested in 2020 while s*xually abusing a minor in a park

The FBI identified eight of his victims, who were all between 13 to 16 years old, as per Law&Crime. Addressing several impact letters provided by the victims, the prosecutors said:

"A guidelines sentence of life is necessary to recognize the victims harmed by the defendant’s conduct and to restore public confidence in our laws protecting children."

Apart from the charges mentioned above, Clayton Colborn also pleaded guilty to five counts of using minors to produce child s*xual abuse images and videos, and one count of possessing child s*xual abuse material.

Colborn has been sentenced to life imprisonment. (Image via Burbank/Twitter)

Clayton Colborn was taken into custody in 2020, while he was in a park s*xually abusing a minor girl. Upon further investigation, federal agents found that his iCloud contained 81 images and 30 videos of him abusing minors.

Colborn's defense attorney claimed that he was ashamed of what he did. He further argued that Clayton Colborn was abusing marijuana and alcohol at the time, and was involved with a "wrong crowd."