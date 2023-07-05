Who was Lashyd Merritt? IRS employee identified as one of five victims killed in Philadelphia mass shooting

Lashyd Merritt, a 22-year-old IRS employee, was identified as one of the five victims fatally shot after a gunman Kimbrady Carriker 40, randomly opened fire in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday, July 3. The gunman reportedly lived close to the scene of the crime.

As previously reported, Carriker, armed with a rifle, pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and wearing a bullet vest, went on a shooting spree on Monday night that killed five people, including a 15-year-old boy. The gunman, who is reportedly a BLM protestor, also injured two children, including a 2-year-old, before fleeing the scene. However, responding officers apprehend the suspect following a short chase.

Steve Keeley @KeeleyFox29 Philadelphia mass shooting victims killed aged between 15 & 59 years old identified by @PhillyPolice Philadelphia mass shooting victims killed aged between 15 & 59 years old identified by @PhillyPolice https://t.co/PERjJT9OUH

Authorities identified the slain victims as Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Ralph Moralis, 59, Daujan Brown, 15, and Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31.

Officials said that four victims killed, including Lashyd Merritt, were residents of the city's Kingsessing neighborhood. The teen boy with no known address was supposedly walking to a store when he was shot dead.

Lashyd Merritt graduated from West Philadelphia's Overbrook High School

Lashyd Merritt (Image via Brianna Smith/Twitter)

The incident reportedly unfolded around 8.30 pm on Monday when Kimbrady Carriker, a computer engineer, in body armor, began randomly firing at people in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

Lashyd Merritt, who worked at IRS as a service representative, was reportedly out to get food when he was gunned down close to his house. Merritt died after he was shot multiple times in the chest and arm.

The victim’s cousin Nikki Merritt told NBC News that he lived in the neighborhood his entire life. Nikki said that her cousin had stepped out of his home to get some dinner when he was shot dead four houses down from where he lived.

"He was just going to the store to get his dinner for the night. He lived three or four doors down from where he was found. He grew up here."

Lashyd Merritt (Image via Brianna Smith/Twitter)

Nikki described Lashyd Merritt, a West Philadelphia's Overbrook High School graduate, as a kind individual, who was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

"He was just an overall good guy. He was always supportive and helpful to anybody. Family, friends. Anyone. If he thought he could help, he would."

Kimbrady Carriker has yet to be charged with the crime

National Conservative @NatCon2022 #Philadelphia



Someone with same name/location/occupation has these photos on Facebook posted in 11, 18, & 22.



Was the perp transitioning? #MassShooting suspect is described as a Black male, 40, computer programmer named Kimbrady Carriker. There is an old mugshot from 2003.Someone with same name/location/occupation has these photos on Facebook posted in 11, 18, & 22.Was the perp transitioning? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Philadelphia #MassShooting suspect is described as a Black male, 40, computer programmer named Kimbrady Carriker. There is an old mugshot from 2003.Someone with same name/location/occupation has these photos on Facebook posted in 11, 18, & 22.Was the perp transitioning? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CpzZyS9RqB

As authorities continue to investigate the case, they said Kimbrady Carriker, who has a prior criminal record, has yet to be charged in the incident. However, District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the suspect will be charged with multiple counts of murder.

Authorities investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, have yet to disclose a motive. Meanwhile, the Commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit, Ernest Ransom, said that the suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage near 56th Street near Chester and Springfield avenues shortly before the incident began, was aimlessly shooting at people.

Carriker reportedly fired a 33-year-old mother and her twin two-year-old children inside a car. One of the toddlers was shot four times in the legs. The other child and the mother reportedly sustained injuries from glass broken during the shooting. Authorities said that all three of them were in stable condition.

Poll : 0 votes