Who is Antran Hall? Most wanted fugitive of South Carolina arrested after evading capture for nearly two decades

One of South Carolina's most wanted fugitives, Antran Hall, was captured on June 27, 2023, after evading law enforcement by using an alias for nearly two decades. Deputy U.S. Marshal Doug Leslie told WJBF-TV, Antran Hall, an Anderson County man, who had been using a fake identity and living in Detroit, Michigan, was arrested after a 17-Year Search.

Officials said that in the mid-2000s the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Investigations Unit (FIU) placed Hall on the most wanted list after failing twice to appear for his court dates on warrants related to drug trafficking charges.

Paul Kang @LPaulKang



Antran Hall, who was convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006,… One of South Carolina's "most wanted" fugitives hid in plain sight for almost two decades, even tricking his wife and kids, before his arrest in Detroit this week, police said.Antran Hall, who was convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… One of South Carolina's "most wanted" fugitives hid in plain sight for almost two decades, even tricking his wife and kids, before his arrest in Detroit this week, police said. Antran Hall, who was convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/F81keEkO4d

Officials said shortly after in 2006, Hall was found guilty in absentia of cocaine trafficking charges and failing to stop during a police pursuit in Anderson County, South Carolina.

Officials said that Hall, who has been on the run ever since has been living in Michigan after developing a new identity.

Antran Hall under a new alias started a family and concealed his past from his wife and kids

On Thursday, June 29, while announcing Antran Hall’s arrest, officials detailed how they were able to apprehend the suspect, who has been on the run since the mid-2000s.

Officials said that earlier this year, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office FIU detectives uncovered information that Hall was using an alias in Detroit, Michigan. On June 26, 2023, investigators looked further into the lead and narrowed their search down to a home in Detroit.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Doug Leslie said that they were able to pin down the suspect’s whereabouts after he slipped up and made a mistake. However, Leslie did not elaborate on the details related to the mistake. Deputy Leslie told WJBF-TV:

“Eventually, Mr Hall made a mistake. We were able to capitalize on his mistake, determine who he was and where he was.”

Carrie Miller of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told the publication that investigators uncovered the suspect under an alias was living a new life, which included a wife and kids who were completely unaware of his past transgressions. Miller revealed that Hall deceived his family who were in the dark about his real identity.

Miller said that after investigators narrowed down the home address, they began surveilling Hall on June 26. Hall was reportedly taken into custody the next day after they saw him leave his residence.

Antran Hall could face 7 to 30 years in prison

Following Hall’s arrest U.S. Marshal of the District of South Carolina Chrissie Latimore, in a statement, praised the resilience and perseverance of law enforcement officials.

"After 17 years on the run, the perseverance, dedication and teamwork of our agencies resulted in the apprehension of one of Anderson County’s Most Wanted fugitives."

John Reckenbeil, a civil and criminal defense lawyer, told WJBF-TV that Hall, who is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center as he awaits extradition to Anderson County, could potentially face a lengthy prison term.

Reckenbeil explained that Hall could be looking into seven to thirty years in prison, depending on the severity of the cocaine trafficking charges. Reckenbeil noted Hall could face additional jail time for evading capture for years.

Poll : 0 votes