Why are people rioting in France? Hundreds arrested as Nahel Merzouk's death sparks nationwide protest

Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent was shot and killed by a police officer in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Merzouk's death has triggered large-scale protests in several regions of France, with multiple such protests taking a violent turn.

The protests continue to rage on despite the ban that has been declared by French authorities on all large-scale events in the country on Friday, June 30, 2023.

As per data from the Interior Ministry of France, 1,311 individuals have been taken into custody as of this writing. The ministry also reported that 2,560 fires have been identified on public roads and, 1,350 vehicles have been set ablaze in addition to 234 instances of property damage.

Nahel Merzouk's death was caught on camera and sparked the violence

Peter Allen @peterallenparis The north-west Paris suburb of Nanterre this morning, as the funeral of Nahel Merzouk, the 17-year-old shot dead by a police officer, gets underway in his home town. The north-west Paris suburb of Nanterre this morning, as the funeral of Nahel Merzouk, the 17-year-old shot dead by a police officer, gets underway in his home town. https://t.co/3Pf1APrsiZ

Nahel Merzouk's shooting, which sparked the protests in Paris, was recorded on camera. In the footage, two police officers could be seen standing on the side of the car Nahel Merzouk was driving. The video then saw one of the officers firing his weapon at Merzouk.

As per CBS News, this came after the youngster was pulled over as he was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates and was in the bus lane. To escape officers, he reportedly ran a red traffic light and then got stuck in traffic.

The officer who fired his weapon said that he did so under the assumption that Nahel Merzouk, who was still in the vehicle, would run someone over, as per Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache. Following the incident, the officer in question was put under preliminary detention and is being formally investigated for voluntary homicide in connection to Merzouk's death.

Disclaimer: This video contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Nahel Merzouk's death led to growing resentment towards law enforcement officials, who, according to several activists, have a racial bias. It is important to note that France follows a system of secularism that does not permit discrimination on the basis of race.

Speaking regarding the unrest following Merzouk's death, as per The Guardian, Mayor Patrick Jarry said:

“There’s a feeling of injustice in many residents’ minds, whether it’s about school achievement, getting a job, access to culture, housing and other life issues … I believe we are in that moment when we need to face the urgency [of the situation].”

Hasmukh Patel @Hasmukh89074012 CAUSE OF FRANCE VIOLENCE !



Areas within some of France’s major cities have erupted in violence for several successive nights after a teenager named Nahel Merzouk, reportedly of Algerian descent, was fatally shot by police — an incident caught on video. CAUSE OF FRANCE VIOLENCE ! Areas within some of France’s major cities have erupted in violence for several successive nights after a teenager named Nahel Merzouk, reportedly of Algerian descent, was fatally shot by police — an incident caught on video.

Many influential individuals have called for the violence to cease. Speaking on the matter, Kylian Mbappé, the captain of the French football team said:

“The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction”

Two officers suffered gunshot wounds in Lyon during violent protests. Reinforcements will soon be sent to Marseille, the most affected region in Paris in addition to Lyon.

As per Interior Ministry reports, 79 law enforcement officials have been injured over the course of the protests since June 30, 2023. The violence has also resulted in the defacing of monuments of historical significance and widespread damage to property. As of now, the authorities have not declared a state of emergency.

Poll : 0 votes