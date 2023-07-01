What did Michael Morin do? Fall River police officer arrested over inappropriate relationship with a teenager

The Fall River Police Department announced on Friday, June 30, 2023, that Officer Michael Morin is being investigated over allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen. Morin was arrested and placed on administrative leave in May after it was discovered that he had a 17-year-old girlfriend. He was also accused of possessing illicit photos of the minor.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a relationship between an adult and a teen. Discretion is advised.

The Fall River Police Department is currently investigating the case. The conclusion of their probe will determine whether Michael Morin can keep his job as a law enforcement officer. The case is currently pending, and no further details have been released by Fall River authorities.

The timeline of the case against Michael Morin

The Fall River Police Department placed Morin on administrative leave on May 29, 2023, after suspicions about his relationship with a 17-year-old emerged. A Fall River PD spokesperson commented on the case saying that police officers need to be "held to a higher standard" in their personal and professional lives.

"We do not accept any behavior that does not reflect the morals and values of the Fall River Police Department, or which violates the trust and respect that our officers work hard every day to earn,” the statement added.

Nearly a month after, on Friday, authorities formally charged Morin with the inappropriate relationship and possession of illicit materials depicting minors. WPRI reported that anyone in possession of illegal photographs of a minor could face up to five years of jail time.

Paul Gauvin, the Fall River Chief of Police, is currently assessing the future of Michael Morin's law enforcement career. Michael Morin and his defense team have not formally commented on the allegations.

Controversies in the Fall River Police Department

While the case against Michael Morin has gained some traction on social media, people are also calling out the Fall River Police Department for the number of controversies it is facing. According to the Fall River Herald, the local police department has faced several scandals and controversies in recent years.

The media and community members slammed the police department in 2021 for reportedly justifying the actions of Derek Chauvin. He was the former Minneapolis cop who was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

Jodi Reed @JReedTV HAPPENING NOW: David LaFrance is requesting a 5 year prison sentence for former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa.



Pessoa was found guilty on numerous charges including assault and battery and filing false police reports during an attack on LaFrance back in 2019. HAPPENING NOW: David LaFrance is requesting a 5 year prison sentence for former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa. Pessoa was found guilty on numerous charges including assault and battery and filing false police reports during an attack on LaFrance back in 2019. https://t.co/FbDM0rXr2w

That still wasn't all as a former officer of the same department was terminated after being indicted on 15 counts of police brutality-related allegations in May 2022. A few months later, in December 2022, Officer Nicholas Hoar was arrested for similar charges, including the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Larry Ruiz-Barreto.

In other cases, several officers were sued by civilians for police brutality as well as violations of their civil rights.

The Fall River Police Department has not discussed the slew of scandals that they have faced. To many members of the community, the arrest of Michael Morin represents another stain on the department's reputation.

As mentioned earlier, the police department is currently assessing Michael's future with them.

Poll : 0 votes