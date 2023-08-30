What happened to Kaylin Fiengo? Boyfriend arrested for alleged double homicide in fatal shooting of pregnant teen 

19-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was allegedly shot to death in November 2022. Officials claimed that Fiengo was in the driver's seat of her car when they found her dead last year. Her parents then revealed that she was 12 weeks pregnant when she died.

Police later identified the suspect as Fiengo's boyfriend, Donovan Faison. On August 29, authorities took him into custody and charged Faison with two counts of felony homicide, one for the death of Kaylin and the other for the death of her unborn child.

Shortly after she died, Kaylin Fiengo's dad, Ricky Fiengo stated that he felt that his daughter was targetted.

Kaylin Fiengo's boyfriend has been charged with murder in connection to the 2022 alleged shooting

Authorities made a horrific discovery on November 11, 2022, after they found a pregnant Kaylin Fiengo dead in a vehicle while it was running and parked near Coastline Park. The teenager had a 1-year-old son, Ace, and was pregnant with her second child at the time of her death.

According to a press release by the Sanford Police Department dated August 29, Fiengo allegedly went to meet her 21-year-old boyfriend in the park on the day of her death. Authorities further claimed that Faison wanted the victim to have an abortion. It has, however, not been confirmed if the unborn child was his.

Law enforcement officials further mentioned that Kaylin Fiengo refused to get an abortion, which was possibly the motive behind the fatal shooting. Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said:

"This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way. We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves."

Smith added:

"Today’s events come after a long, almost ten months, of an exhaustive investigation. Our investigators have made sure every possible shred of evidence was processed and analyzed in order to bring Kaylin’s killer to justice."

Expand Tweet

As per the New York Post, the victim's mother, Sarah Schweickert spoke about her and said:

"Kaylin was a very vivacious, loving, funny, and caring young woman. Who loved her son immensely. She was a loving big sister to her brother Blaze, sisters Addy and Aubrey."

Fiengo's obituary mentioned that she loved spending time with her son and her family. The teenager was also described as a "fun-loving child" who had "an old soul."