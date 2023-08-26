Ohio murder-suicide: Police identify family found dead in suspected quadruple homicide-suicide

On Thursday, August 24, police found a family of five dead in Ohio during a welfare check. Law enforcement officials have further determined the case as a murder-suicide. Reportedly, all the five members belonged to the Dunham family.

Authorities have identified the five victims as Jason (46), Melissa (42), and their children - Renee (15), Amber (12), and Evan (9). However, police are yet to determine the person responsible behind the apparent murder-suicide.

Moreover, they have further confirmed that nobody else outside of the family is involved in the alleged crime. Upon hearing the news of the alleged incident took place in the neighborhood on Thursday, neighbors and nearby residents have expressed shock.

An apparent murder-suicide had allegedly killed five members of the Dunham family in Ohio

Police conducted a welfare check after a request was made by Melissa Dunham's co-worker on Thursday in a house in northern Ohio, but here they made a horrific discovery. When authorities arrived at the site, they found the family vehicles and also noticed that mails have accumulated, after which they entered the house with a neighbor's help.

After entering, they discovered an entire family of five people were lying dead in the house, which included a couple and their three young children. The identities of the victims were confirmed by Harry Campbell, the chief investigator of the Stark County Coroner's Office. Authorities have also said that they have never responded to the Dunham's address before.

Expand Tweet

While speaking about the incident, Lake Local Superintendent Kevin Tobin said:

"We have counselors and others meeting (with kids) as we speak. We are working through this as calm and compassionate as we can. It's a very, very tragic incident and we will just rally as a school community and as Lake Local community."

Police also stated that all the members of the Ohio family died due to multiple gunshots and were pronounced dead at 9.52 pm local time.

Uniontown Police Chief Michael Batchik spoke about the murder-suicide and stated that both Melissa and Jason had access to firearms, but who shot the others hasn't been determined yet. However, it was confirned that Jason's handgun has been used in the apparent murder-suicide in the Ohio household. Batchik said:

"For me, this is the worst one I've ever been involved with in 23 years in law enforcement, and I've spent all 23 years out here in Uniontown."

Expand Tweet

The alleged murder-suicide shocked the neighbors, who stated that the kids were involved in several activities like band, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts.

Meanwhile, information on the matriarch of the Dunham family has been released. According to Melissa's LinkedIn page, she was employed as a partner in an accounting firm named Bober Markey Fedorovich & Co. in Fairlawn, Ohio. Melissa has further been described as a significant member of the company. She also won the Woman of Professional Excellence award, back in 2019.

The case is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available as of now.