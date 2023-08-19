What did Christopher Worrell do? Search underway for missing Proud Boy member who disappeared ahead of Jan 6 sentencing

On Friday, August 18, the sentencing hearing scheduled for Christopher Worrell was canceled after the member of the far-right Proud Boy group failed to show up. Worrell has been implicated as one of approximately 1100 people who have been charged for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Worrell has been accused of playing an active role in the incident, as prosecutors claim that he spray-painted pepper spray gel at security officers who were attempting to contain the chaos.

In the wake of Christopher Worrell's disappearance, the FBI has announced that they are already in the process of searching for him. Worrell has been convicted of seven charges, which include assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, engaging in violence on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In March 2021, Christopher Worrell was arrested for his involvement in the Capitol attack

As per NPR, authorities believe Christopher Worrell was one of approximately 2000 rioters who raided the Capitol building in the aftermath of the 2021 US Presidential election. Worrell had reportedly taken part in the attack along with several other members of the Proud Boys.

In March 2021, Christopher Worrell was arrested for his role in the Capitol attack. According to court filings, various photos of the riots proved Worrell's presence at the scene. Prosecutors claimed that Worrell played a major role in clashing with officers, allowing his fellow rioters to continue vandalizing the Capitol building.

However, Worrell's defense team claimed that he wasn't spraying officers, but rather fellow rioters. US District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said that he believed that the defense team's account of the incident was highly unlikely.

The Daily Beast reported that in November 2021, Christopher Worrell was released from jail, stating that he suffered from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. As a result, he was placed under house arrest in Florida.

However, he was later accused of exaggerating his health condition to get out of jail. In statements to the press, the suspect claimed that he was a political prisoner.

Investigators ultimately determined that Worrell had lied about having health issues several times, as he had told authorities that he suffered from COVID-19 and that prison officials were withholding his medication. Authorities eventually stated that there was no evidence to support Worrell's claims.

“The government has repeatedly been unable to sort fact from fiction in reviewing Mr. Worrell’s many claims of medical mistreatment, because those claims have often been refuted, or at least unsubstantiated, by the medical notes and records," the court records read.

As per Forbes, the prosecution team recommended a sentence of 14 years for Christopher Worrell. However, the suspected rioter disappeared, refusing to show up for his court date. As a result, officials canceled and rescheduled the hearing.