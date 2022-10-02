What did Ronald Sandlin do? Man seen smoking pot at Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack pleads guilty to felony charges

On Friday, September 30, 2022, Ronald Sandlin, who was seen smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, pleaded guilty to two felony charges against him in front of U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich. The 35-year-old Tennessee man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, assaulting, resisting, or impeding police officers.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Court focuses on Ronald Sandlin's involvement

Ronald Sandlin was part of the infamous Capitol riot. He was caught on camera smoking marijuana and taking selfies inside the building after supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed it following the presidential election in January 2021. Sandlin also admitted to being armed with a knife during the Capitol riot. In the video, he was allegedly heard saying:

"Please, may I please hit that? I am smoking weed. Thank you, patriot. We made history in here."

According to federal court records, the Tennessee man avoided 10 of the 12 felony counts he initially faced through a deal with the prosecution. This also included charges of civil disorder and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He was charged alongside two other disrupters, Nathaniel DeGrave and Josiah Colt.

The three men, who had traveled to Washington D.C. and joined other Trump loyalists, allegedly pushed through barricades and police officers, let a mob inside the Capitol Rotunda, entered the Senate Gallery and encouraged the ongoing looting.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said:

"The same day, he, DeGrave, and Colt began a private chat on Facebook to plan for Jan. 6. In the chat, they discussed ‘shipping guns’ to Sandlin’s residence in Tennessee, where they planned to meet prior to their trip."

Ronald Sandlin faces a prison sentence of 20 to 28 years. While the obstruction charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, the assault charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years. It remains to be seen whether the sentences will be combined.

What was the January 6 Capitol riot? Almost 900 people have been arrested for involvement

Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the highly anticipated 2020 presidential election brought together a large number of Trump loyalists to Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, who refused to accept the former as their new president.

The mob targeted the U.S. Capitol building and attempted to disrupt a joint session of Congress. They were counting the electoral college votes to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

A congressional panel constituting nine members from the Republican and Democratic parties was set up to conduct an investigation. Over 138 police officers were injured in the violent demonstrations. Insider reports that at least 882 people have been arrested for their involvement in the riot.

