Who is Anthime Gionet aka Baked Alaska? Internet personality pleads guilty to misdemeanor in January 6 Capitol riot

On Friday, July 22, 2022, Anthime Gionet, popularly known as 'Baked Alaska', pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. The internet personality was charged for his involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5000.

Anthime Gionet is a right-wing livestreamer and a staunch neo-Nazi conspiracist, and was part of the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol building in support of the then president, Donald Trump. According to court reports, Gionet livestreamed the riot and the inside of the Capitol for more than twenty minutes. In the livestream, he can be seen encouraging the other rioters to enter the Capitol building.

"America First is inevitable, let's go, f*** globalists, let's go. Occupy the Capitol let's go. We ain't leaving this b****."

In a signed plea deal, the former YouTuber pleaded guilty to pushing the crowd to cause further destruction.

Scott MacFarlane @MacFarlaneNews Alt-right streamer "Baked Alaska" has pleaded guilty in Jan 6 case.



In signed plea deal, Anthime Gionet acknowledges live-streaming in Capitol.. and saying the following ====> Alt-right streamer "Baked Alaska" has pleaded guilty in Jan 6 case.In signed plea deal, Anthime Gionet acknowledges live-streaming in Capitol.. and saying the following ====> https://t.co/oOTGm5R6or

What did Anthime Gionet do? Infamous white nationalist sentenced to six months in prison for misdemeanor

In a video of the January 6 riot that was livestreamed by YouTuber 'Baked Alaska', Anthime Gionet can be seen vandalizing the Capitol building along with hundreds of other right-wing rioters. When stopped by law enforcement officers, he addressed them in exceedingly abusive language. In the video, Gionet can be heard saying:

"You're a f****** oathbreaker you piece of s***. You broke your oath to the constitution."

Anthime Gionet, a former Buzzfeed social media strategist, has been banned from various social media platforms for his hateful and violently racist content. In a 'statement of offense', he has admitted to being a part of the crowd. He has also acknowledged his role in encouraging the unauthorized occupation of the Capitol building by the rioters. In U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building."

Grant Stern is boosted! @grantstern



Just check out his lovely pro-police sentiments in this statement of offense.



justice.gov/usao-dc/case-m… Neo-Nazi former and Buzzfeed journalist Anthime “Tim” Gionet known as Baked Alaska just pled guilty to joining the Capitol insurrection.Just check out his lovely pro-police sentiments in this statement of offense. Neo-Nazi former and Buzzfeed journalist Anthime “Tim” Gionet known as Baked Alaska just pled guilty to joining the Capitol insurrection.Just check out his lovely pro-police sentiments in this statement of offense.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-m… https://t.co/4LhESrp16r

The riots on January 6, 2021 were a consequence of the 2020 presidential election, in which Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. Right-wing supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. to prevent a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes. Over the course of several hours, rioters vandalized and destroyed property. Over 138 police officers were injured in the violent demonstrations. At a "Save America" rally, protestors were instigated by Trump to "fight" against his defeat.

According to a database maintained by Insider, since January 2021, at least 882 people have been arrested and charged with crimes regarding their involvement in the riots.

