Who is Ray Epps? Conspiracy theory claim behind Jan 6 Capitol riot leaves internet in disbelief 

Ray Epps, who has been at the center of a conspiracy theory surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot, recently opened up about his life during an interview with The New York Times.

In the wake of the January 6 attack, conspiracy theorists painted Epps as an FBI agent and claimed that he organized the riot at the Capitol. Epps soon went viral as several right-wing platforms started discussing the theory.

As per The Independent, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Thomas Massie and former President Donald Trump acknowledged the theory themselves.

Meanwhile, outlets like Revolver News compiled a series of edited video footage to prove that Ray Epps pre-planned the attack on the Capitol.

Although Epps did go to the Capitol on the day of the coup, he told the FBI that he left the venue before the violence began. He also shared that he regrets encouraging people to enter the Capitol the day before the riot. He then clarified that he only called for peaceful protests.

In the wake of the conspiracy theory, Ray Epps reportedly started receiving death threats and encountered trespassers who entered his property demanding “answers.” He was also abandoned by members of his church and family before being forced to leave home with his wife due to safety concerns.

Everything to know about Ray Epps

Ray Epps is a 61-year-old former Marine who reportedly operated a wedding and event venue in Queen Creek, Arizona. He is a conservative and was previously a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

Epps was among the voters who believed the results of the 2020 presidential election were unfair. According to Politico, he is reportedly an ex-Oath Keeper, a far-right militia whose members are under investigation for sedition and conspiracy charges.

Ray Epps made news across the U.S. after a conspiracy theory portrayed him as an FBI asset who instigated the January 6 Capitol attack. As the theory went viral, the man was compelled to sell his business and his house in Arizona and move away from society with his wife.

According to his recent New York Times interview, Epps is currently settled in a mobile home with “belongings crammed into shipping containers in a high-desert meadow.” He reportedly hides his face with a “wide-brimmed hat” and often walks away if anyone in grocery stores or gas stations finds him familiar.

Speaking to the publication about his condition, Epps said:

“All of this, it’s just been hell.”

He also mentioned that he has been caught up in a web of lies and wants the truth to come out in public:

“I am at the center of this thing, and it’s the biggest farce that’s ever been. It’s just not right. The American people are being led down a path. I think it should be criminal. The truth needs to come out.”

Ray Epps was part of the crowd that went to the Capitol on January 6 to support Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud. Prior to the day of the riot, the man was also filmed encouraging people to go to the Capitol. However, he said he only urged people to undertake peaceful protests.

Epps also admitted that one of his mistakes was taking one of his sons to attend Trump’s speech on the results of the 2020 election.

Epps also shared that he regretted joining a pro-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza the night before the attack. It was during this event that he was filmed asking people to go to the Capitol on January 6.

Nearly two days after the riot, a family member told Epps that the F.B.I. had issued a “be-on-the-lookout alert” in his name for his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack. The former Marine said he immediately called the bureau’s National Threat Operations Center and spoke to agents for nearly an hour.

Interview transcripts obtained by The New York Times show that Ray Epps said he attempted to calm down other rioters at the Capitol on the day of the attack. At the time, he reportedly placed himself between the police and members of the pro-Trump group.

Videos backing Epps’ claims showed him at the venue around 1 p.m. on January 6. In one of the clips, the man can be seen stopping rioter Ryan Samsel from attacking a police officer. The latter also provided a similar account following his arrest.

Epps confessed that although he moved past barricades into a restricted area on the grounds of the Capitol, he did not enter the building. He added that he exited the venue before the violence began while helping a sick protestor.

In his latest interview, Epps said the conspiracy stating that he influenced the violence on January 6 in a “false flag” plot stemmed from the theory that he was never arrested for his involvement due to government protection.

However, reports suggest that several people who were investigated by the FBI for committing minor crimes that day were not charged or detained. Officials also refrained from charging many people who did not enter the Capitol building.

Epps added that he managed to avoid arrest by contacting the FBI himself after learning about the conspiracy. However, he allegedly started facing immediate threats at home. He shared that he found shell casings on the ground near his business venue in December.

The following month, Epps received a letter claiming a Mexican drug cartel was brought into the country to kill him. The note reportedly read:

“I right on paper to tell you need to be look out,” the letter said in broken English. “These drug gang people very bad people.”

Shortly after, Epps decided to go into hiding with his wife, leaving behind his home and business. According to him, his situation was similar to a "nightmare," and he was unsure if his name would ever be cleared:

“They’ll always be associated. You can’t convince some people. There are extremists out there that you’ll never convince them that they’re wrong.”

Ray Epps also shared that he and his wife have not “done much” since leaving Arizona. They have managed to spend time with their children and grandchildren amid the hideout and are currently planning legal action against people who defamed him.

Twitter reacts to Ray Epps Jan 6 conspiracy theory

Ray Epps is a former Marine, businessman and staunch conservative (Image via Michael/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing investigation surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack, Ray Epps’ interview garnered a lot of attention on social media. Ever since the theory about Epps’ alleged involvement in the Capitol riots came to light, #WhoIsRayEpps has made the rounds online.

More recently, his in-depth interview about the conspiracy theory and its harsh impact on his life left netizens shocked.

Many took to Twitter to react to the theory and Epps’ situation:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Ray Epps will successfully manage to clear his name in the days to come.

Epps and his wife are reportedly looking for a lawyer to file a defamation lawsuit against people who spread the conspiracy theory.

Epps is also cooperating with the House Select committee currently investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

