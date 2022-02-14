Joe Rogan's "January 6" moment: Social media melts down after 'N-word' controversy is compared to protestors storming Capitol Hill

John Blake has compared Joe Rogan's use of the 'N-word' in his podcast to the infamous Capitol Hill attack, which took place last year. On January 6, 2021, thousands of supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in Washington D.C., the meeting place of the United States Congress.

The rioters wanted to overturn Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election for alleged voter fraud despite not having evidence to back the claims. The incident took place at a time when a joint session of Congress had assembled at the Capitol building to count electoral votes and officially announce Joe Biden's victory,

The rioters assaulted law enforcement officers, indulged in vandalism, and stormed inside the building, occupying it for several hours. The riots led to five deaths and several people getting injured. It's regarded as one of the darkest days in the history of the United States.

In a recent column, CNN writer Blake compared Rogan's use of the 'N-word' on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to the Capitol attack, drawing severe criticism on social media. The column was initially titled 'Joe Rogan's use of the N-word is another January 6 moment' but was later changed, likely due to backlash on social media.

“What Rogan and those that defend him have done since video clips of him using the n-word surfaced on social media is arguably just as dangerous as what a mob did when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6 last year,” Blake wrote.

According to Blake, Rogan breached the civic norm of a white person never being able to "publicly use the n-word again and not pay a price." This was likely a reference to Spotify's decision to continue hosting the controversial UFC commentator's podcast.

Dana White addresses Joe Rogan's absence at UFC 271

Rogan is usually a regular feature at the commentary desk during UFC pay-per-views. However, his absence from last weekend's UFC 271 event led to a lot of speculation over whether he was not allowed to commentate due to the controversy surrounding his use of the 'N-word'.

According to UFC president Dana White, it was Rogan's decision not to turn up at UFC 271 and that he could've worked if he wanted to. White could not confirm whether Rogan would commentate on the upcoming pay-per-view in March. At the post-fight press conference following UFC 271, White said:

"Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could’ve worked tonight."

Rogan has faced severe criticism following a video showing him using racial slurs on multiple occasions. Before that, the former comedian came under fire for allegedly spreading misinformation surrounding COVID-19 on his podcast.

