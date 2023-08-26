What happened to Graham McGrath? 19-year-old college student found dead in Florida lake

The body of 19-year-old Graham McGrath, a student at Florida Gulf Coast University, has been retrieved from a lake on the campus. In a news conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno informed that on August 23, 2023, at about 7 pm, Graham fell off a wake boat into Lake Como, which is located around 16 miles southeast of Fort Myers.

New York Post reported that the incident took place while Graham McGrath was on a boating trip with 13 friends.

A 16-hour search was conducted for Graham McGrath

The Independent reported that on Wednesday night, a multi-agency rescue mission comprising of dive teams, helicopter, marine boats, and drones was sent to look for the missing teenager.

According to the report, following daybreak on Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff's Department's Marine Unit & Underwater Operations searched the bottom of the lake for Graham McGrath using a boat equipped with side-scan sonar.

A per the New York Post, at about 11:20 am on Thursday, authorities found Graham McGrath's body in Lake Como, ending an intense 16-hour search for the missing student, who was also reportedly a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

In a news conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said how they were hoping for a different outcome:

"We were hoping and praying that we were going to find him in good health. Unfortunately, that was not the case."

The News-Press reported that according to the Lee County Sheriff, low visibility at the lake led to difficulty in locating the body. He also mentioned that the wake boat was meant to go slow while making a 4 to 5 feet wake and could hold up to 16 passengers.

The News-Press also reported that the university's police department, San Carlos Park Fire, Iona McGregor Fire District, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in conducting the search.

Foul play has not been ruled out in the case

As per the New York Post, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno informed that although foul play was not suspected at the time, the possibility has not been dismissed either.

According to the report by the New York Post, Sheriff Marceno announced:

"I will tell you, everything that we do we are suspicious in nature and, until we prove otherwise factually, we treat everything as if it is."

The Independent reported that Sheriff Marceno mentioned no visible indications of physical trauma on Graham McGrath, adding that the cause of his death will be determined by a medical examiner.

New York Post reported that the involvement of alcohol or drugs in the case is also under investigation, and the medical examiner will conduct toxicology tests as a part of the autopsy.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno also reported that Graham was not the only student on the boat, and all the 13 others onboard have been interviewed.

The News-Press reported that the sheriff's office, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are investigating the case.

In a statement, Florida Gulf Coast University president Aysegul Timur announced that McGrath's body had been located, expressing their condolences and also thanking the authorities:

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Graham McGrath, the FGCU student who tragically went missing yesterday afternoon while on a private boat on the shared lake between the university and Miromar Lakes."

Considering the tragic incident, Florida Gulf Coast University is providing free counseling services for the grieving students and staff.