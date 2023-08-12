Where was Kelly Barlow last seen? Search for missing Lee County woman intensifies

On Friday, August 11, The Lee County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the search for missing woman Kelly Barlow is currently underway. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen on August 8, when she was near the area of Fort Madison and Donnellson.

Authorities believe that Barlow left on her own and do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.

According to Kelly Barlow's mother, Vernie, the 40-year-old woman frequently takes long walks by herself. Vernie mentioned, however, that it is unusual for the missing woman to neglect answering her phone for such long periods of time.

Family members comment on the disappearance of Kelly Barlow

In an interview with WGEM, Vernie described the circumstances that led up to the disappearance of Kelly Barlow.

The missing woman's mother said:

“Well she had left her home, she left her phone with her friend, so he could use the hotspot on it she’s like, ‘I’ll be back in a few minutes...’ [and] never came back."

Vernie added that in the initial stages, they believed that Barlow may be staying with a friend.

She said:

“We have contacted everyone that we can think of and everyone has contacted someone else and someone else has contacted, it’s all over facebook, social media. Everybody knows, you know, if you see Kelly, let us know and no one has seen her, no one’s heard from her, and that is way, way off for her.”

Vernie said that after Barlow neglected to contact family and friends for hours, she notified local law enforcement. Stacy Weber, Sheriff of Lee County, said that authorities have deployed drones, UTVs, and K-9 units across vast areas in order to aid in the search.

Officials also searched neighborhoods, asking several people if they had seen any signs of Barlow. Since the 40-year-old is known to frequently walk large distances in the area around Fort Madison, she is a familiar sight for many people in the community.

Sheriff Weber said:

“We covered the entirety of Highway 2 from Fort Madison to Donnellson in about 2 hours which is pretty incredible."

Weber continued:

“She’s been seen a couple places and we’ve checked those places. We’ve recovered some of her property, but nothing to lend us to the belief there’s any foul play at this point, we don’t know that.”

According to Sheriff Weber, the disappearance of Kelly Barlow is currently being handled by local authorities. He added that if investigators do not have any luck by the end of this week, he will request support from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to aid in the search.

As reported by deputies, Barlow was seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and a purse with a long strap.