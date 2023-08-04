What happened to Tiffany Foster? Missing Georgia mom's fiancé charged with murder in connection to her disappearance

Tiffany Foster, a 35-year-old woman from Newman, Georgia, who went missing two years ago, is allegedly dead as per authorities. Her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, is accused of being involved in her disappearance.

He has been charged with the following charges: felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud as per the sheriff’s office.

Tiffany went missing on March 2, 2021. She was reported missing by Robertson himself. Later, Robertson was arrested twice, first for stealing Tiffany Foster’s vehicle and second for aggravated assault charges unconnected to her specific disappearance. Investigators claim that they have built an airtight case against Robertson. He remains in custody.

Tiffany Foster is still missing

Tiffany Foster left her apartment at Lakeside Apartments on March 1, 2021, in order to shop. She never returned home. A week later, on March 8, 2021, her car was discovered, along with her purse and mobile. When it became apparent that she had gone missing, Reginald Robertson reported her missing and sought help from the general public in locating her.

Upon further investigation, authorities with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are confident that Robertson, who has remained the primary suspect throughout, is responsible. They claim that there are 19 different pieces of evidence in their case against Roberston.

As per Investigator Stacky Beckom of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office:

"As of ten o’clock this morning, he is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing a death, false imprisonment, kidnapping, rape, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction fraud, and financial transaction card theft… We have evidence that there were problems in the relationship the last week of her life."

Authorities have further said that Roberston’s initial statements have worked against him as the story he provided to the authorities has changed over time. Initially, when Tifanny Foster went missing, Roberston had said the following:

"Baby, if you are out there, we miss you. We miss you very much."

Meanwhile, Kimberly Bryan, Foster’s sister, has expressed her anguish over Foster’s disappearance. In a statement, Kimberly said:

"He’s a monster and I want justice for my sister…The family learned in that meeting that investigators have taken out warrants that alleged that Robertson is responsible for her 2021 disappearance and her death."

Despite the breakthroughs in the investigation, Tiffany Foster is still missing. However, authorities maintain that they believe she has lost her life. As per the sheriff’s office, the evidence they have gathered points to the conclusion that Tiffany Foster is no longer alive.