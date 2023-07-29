Where was Lewis Fraser last seen? Family appeals for help in wake of Scottish tourist disappearance in Las Vegas

A 27-year-old man, Lewis Fraser, from Falkirk, Scotland, went missing while on vacation in the US. Fraser was vacationing in Las Vegas by himself when he went missing. The 27-year-old was supposed to return home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, but didn't make it to the flight. Lewis Fraser was last seen in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after he checked out from the Luxor Hotel and Casino. He was seen online for the last time on the same day at around 3:30 am.

Lewis Fraser’s phone has remained switched off ever since and he hasn't been in contact with anyone since Saturday. The local police confirmed to multiple media outlets that Fraser had been reported missing to them. Additionally, his family has taken to social media to appeal to the general public to aid in the search for the missing Scotland resident.

Lewis Fraser’s friends and family have sought help on social media

Lewis Fraser was staying at the Luxor Hotel and Casino during his trip to Vegas. Since he went missing, his friends and family have taken to social media to spread the word about his disappearance and to seek help in locating him. Fraser's friend Salsa Arim shared a Facebook post about the former's trip and how he had been in a poor mental state when he went on the solo trip.

The post said that Arim's friend had gone missing in Las Vegas after being seen last on Friday, July 21, when he checked out from the Luxor. It added that Fraser had told "the boys" that he was planning on extending his trip but he hasn't been seen or heard from since then. While he was seen online at 3:30 am on Saturday, his phone has been switched off since then. Fraser didn't get on his scheduled flight which departed on Sunday, July 23.

“He went over on his own in bad mental space which was the first concern. If you have a vegas [sic] could you please keep this in your head on the off chance you see him,” the post added.

Lewis Fraser's cousin, Sara Pearson took to Facebook to write that her family is very worried about Fraser. She appealed to her followers to contact anyone they knew in Las Vegas to keep an eye out for him. Fraser's sister, Rachel also posted on Facebook, urging anyone with information about Lewis' whereabouts to reach out to the LVPD.

It is worth noting that all of these posts had a picture or some pictures of Fraser along with details about the Las Vegas Police Department's contact information.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has made a statement that confirms that the office is aiding Fraser’s family. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is taking the lead on the report.