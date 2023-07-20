Where was Elisabeth Tracy last seen? Search for missing Layton mother and 4 kids intensify

Elisabeth Tracy, a 35-year-old Utah native, has gone missing with four of her kids. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 19, heading towards Layton. Elisabeth, whose full name is Elisabeth Rebecca Dunlap Tracy, is currently six months pregnant. The disappearance of the mother and her four children, aged nine, seven, three, and one, has prompted widespread concern.

The five missing persons were last seen in a white 2013 Dodge Journey with Utah license plate V70 0JW. She was last known to be heading southward with her four children, as per security footage that was accessed at 1:30 pm on July 19, 2023.

Authorities have clarified that even though the five people went missing around 1 pm, the police were not made aware of this until 9:30 am. A search for Elisabeth Tracy and her children is currently underway.

Elisabeth Tracy was last seen on camera packing supplies

As per police reports, Elisabeth Tracy was last seen on surveillance footage packing supplies and medicines. At the moment, there are no concrete leads regarding the motive for their disappearance, and authorities have not made any disclosures regarding the same. It is also unclear whether the four children with her are safe or not.

Mallory Doyle @mallorydoyle #MissingPersons #MissingPersonAlert ELISABETH TRACY AND HER 4 CHILDREN WERE LAST SEEN DRIVING AT 130 AM THIS MORNING IN LAYTON UTAH! PLEASE KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR HER 2013 DODGE JOURNEY LICENSE PLATE: V70 0JW #elizabethtracy #layton #utah #truecrime ELISABETH TRACY AND HER 4 CHILDREN WERE LAST SEEN DRIVING AT 130 AM THIS MORNING IN LAYTON UTAH! PLEASE KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR HER 2013 DODGE JOURNEY LICENSE PLATE: V70 0JW #truecrime community pic.twitter.com/HigdPCqXg6 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/HigdPCqXg6" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/HigdPCqXg6

Not much is known about Elizabeth Tracy. Her Facebook page states that she studied Music Therapy at Utah State University and lists her place of residence as Farmington, Utah. The page further states that she is married to a Scott Tracy. As per a post made on Facebook by user Anna Walker, who claims to be the missing mother's sister, the family is seeking help from the general public in locating the missing persons. Her Facebook post states:

“Elisabeth is my sister and we are very concerned for her wellbeing and the wellbeing of the children. Thank you so much for sharing, please keep it going.”

Sargent Bobrowski of the Layton Police Department, while commenting on the search for Elisabeth Tracy, said in a statement made to KSL:

“She left under her own pretenses...And we do have video footage of her packing bags and the kids up and leaving. Obviously, it is still concerning because we have a mom taking her kids out of the house without talking to anyone."

No further details about the disappearance of the children are available at the moment. Police are seeking information regarding the missing family. They have asked anyone with information to contact the Layton Police at 801-497-8300 and reference case 23-18761.