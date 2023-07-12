Where was Harlow Freeman found? Missing 9-month-old from Parrish, Alabama located after frantic overnight search

A 9-month-old baby from Parrish, Alabama, Harlow Darby Freeman was reportedly kidnapped on Monday, July 10, 2023. The kidnapping allegedly took place in Parrish, a town located approximately 50 miles to the north of Tuscaloosa, which has a population of less than 1,000 people. The incident took place at 6:50 pm local time on Crest Avenue.

Police reported that Harlow Darby Freeman may have been abducted in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with plate number 3380AR8. Supplementing this information, Freeman's mother, in a Facebook post, said that her daughter was seated in the back of the SUV when the said vehicle was stolen.

However, the 9-month-old was found in the car the next morning on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The child from Parrish was not kidnapped, she was in the car alone when it rolled back into a densely populated area

Harlow Darby Freeman's family took to social media to express their concern and horror at the alleged kidnapping of the infant. Freeman's mother shared a Facebook post to report that her car was stolen and may still have her daughter in it She shared the description of the car and wrote:

“If you’re reading this and you know anything. All I ask is for my baby back. Y’all can keep the car!!!!! Just bring my baby back and no questions asked!”

Melinda Hutchinson, Freeman's aunt, had said in a statement that the victim from Parrish was in the back of the vehicle with her father when he momentarily went into a friend's home. The victim's dad was reportedly only absent for about a minute or so, but within that time span, the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

It has now been discovered that the car rolled back into a densely populated area in Kudzu due to improper parking and was in fact not stolen. The child was found safely inside the car after an overnight search.

For safe measures, the child from Parrish has been taken to a hospital in Birmingham. Her family is elated to be reunited with her and in a statement to WBRC, her aunt said:

“She’s been found and we couldn’t be any happier. Have to give God all the glory.”

When the child was reported missing, officials shared a description of her and urged individuals with information to contact them. The police also issued an amber alert as the child was assumed to have been kidnapped. Authorities are still looking into how the vehicle ended up in Kudzu.

