Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman GoFundMe raises over $21,000 as Encinitas teen killed in e-bike collision

Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman, a 15-year-old boy from Encinitas, tragically lost his life in an e-bike accident on June 22, 2023, while changing lanes. He crashed into a work van when he was heading north on El Camino Real, as per reports from the San Diego County Sherriff's Department.

Having sustained critical injuries, the victim was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The van that he collided with was being driven by an individual whose name has not been disclosed yet. The individual did not suffer any notable harm and was present at the accident site when emergency services arrived. They reportedly provided their full corporation to law enforcement officials, as per The Coast News.

As per authorities, alcohol or drugs were not contributing factors to the accident.

A GoFundMe account was launched to meet the funeral and medical expenses of the youngster and the page has raised $22,020 at the time of this writing.

Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman's family launched a GoFundMe page and it aims to raise $50,000

A GoFundme page was launched by Pooja Dillon after the tragic demise of Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman. It was created to raise funds for medical and funeral expenses incurred by the family of the late teenager.

The GoFundme page aims to raise $50,000 for the victim's family. It has already collected an amount of $22,020 with the help of 248 donations at the time of this writing.

The page shed light on the impact that the victim had on the life of those around him.

“During his 15 1/2 years, he touched many lives with his grace, compassion, determination and kindness. Anyone that knew Brodee could feel his authentic, heart-forward energy. Brodee was fiercely steadfast in his desire to excel academically, thrive socially and grind for those gains in the gym,” the post read.

The page also noted that Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman was a humble young man, who had an innate ability to connect with those around him. He was always willing to learn and grow as an individual and will be thoroughly missed by those who knew him. Stating the goals of the fund, the post read:

“Please help us continue to honor the legacy Brodee leaves behind by contributing to this fund. All donations will be put towards medical and funeral expenses, therapy and helping the family heal during this profound time of grief. Any amount will be incredibly appreciated and used with intention and gratitude.”

The page mentioned that Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman was a loving grandson, son, brother, and friend.

