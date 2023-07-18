Dzhoy Zuckerman GoFundMe raises more than $15,000 as well-known cyclist fatally shot in Washington DC

Dzhoy Zuckerman, a local bike legend from Washington DC was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, July 15, 2023. As per the Metropolitan Police Department, authorities found the 27-year-old on the 6100 block of 3rd Street Northeast near Calvin Coolidge High School. Officials confirmed that Zuckerman had been shot and died on the spot.

The late cyclist's friends and peers paid tribute to Dzhoy Zuckerman. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, hordes of cyclists gathered at the bike shop where Zukerman worked to honor their memory. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for the deceased legend's partner Cat. It has raised over $15,000 as of this writing.

Dzhoy Zuckerman's GoFundMe page has raised $16,112

Mauricio Casillas @MauricioNBC4 Dozens came together this afternoon for a bike ride in honor of 27-year-old Dzhoy Zuckerman. Zuckerman was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Their favorite color was purple. The cyclists rode more than 33 miles, a path Zuckerman affectionately called the “Purple Line Ride” twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A GoFundMe page in memory of Dzhoy Zuckerman was organized by Sabrina Valenti. It has far exceeded its initial target of $10,000, having raised $16,112 with the help of 292 donations as of this article's writing. As per the GoFundMe page, Dzhoy Zuckerman was an immigrant and first arrived in the United States of America when they were seven years old. Describing the beginnings of Zuckerman's life, the page read:

“Dzhoy moved to the United States when they were 7 years old. They made DC their home and brought a smile to the faces of anyone who met them. Dzhoy started a circus club on Sundays in Malcolm X Park to share their love of juggling with friends. They volunteered with DC Bike Party, worked as a bike mechanic, and eventually started working full time as a bike messenger.”

Several of Zuckerman's close friends opened up about the relationship they shared with the deceased and mourned their loss. Paul Yepez described his state of mind after hearing about the news and told ABC News that he was dealing with several conflicting emotions.

Yepez then went on to describe the victim as an energetic and positive individual. He went on to add that Zucerkman was a profound person who spread cheer everywhere. He further added that the duo became close as they routinely cycled together.

Another cyclist spoke about Dzhoy Zuckerman and told the publication:

"Dzhoy's parents couldn't have chosen them a better name. They were the most cheerful, beautiful, smiley, fun sunshine person I ever met in my life…It feels like they should be showing up any minute now to be at this ride with us. I don't know how we're all going to do it, but I'm so thankful to see all of y'all here in all of your shades of purple."

The police have not yet revealed information on the suspect responsible for the shooting, and have not made any arrests in the case so far. They are currently seeking useful information regarding the incident from the general public.