What did Scott Kline do? Charges explored as Massachusetts chiropractor busted after filming patients

Scott Kline, a 44-year-old chiropractor from Peabody, Massachusetts, has been charged with photographing an unsuspecting n*de person and was arraigned in the Peabody District Court on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The crime in question allegedly occurred on Friday, July 14, 2023 when a patient of Kline found a hanger that appeared to act as a hidden camera, complete with a USB port, an SD memory card, a power switch and a small camera.

The patient in question told his family about his discovery, at which point the patient’s father and a friend went to confront Scott Kline. Kline did not deny the allegations, instead pleading with the men to not take action since he has a family. He attempted to settle the matter privately. Meanwhile, the patient took photos and videos of the device he found and reported it to the police.

The police, upon conducting a search, found that while the camera had been removed, the K9 unit found a camera that matched the description provided by the victim as well as a voluminous amount of home p*rnography. Ultimately, Kline was arrested and charged. His bail was pegged at $10,000 on the condition that Scott Kline is to not approach the victim.

The police found evidence of extensive homemade p*rnographic material at Scott Kline's practice

After the patient reported his discovery of a hidden camera in Scott Kline’s chiropractic practice, the police obtained a search warrant to investigate the premises.

As they interviewed Kline, the accused admitted to placing the camera in the washroom but defended his actions by stating that he was using it as a nanny camera to watch his coin collection. He added that it was not recording when it was placed in the bathroom.

Even though Kline claimed to have destroyed the camera, the K9 united discovered a camera matching the description provided by the patient. The authorities further discovered an elaborate p*rnographic collection in flash drives and hard drives including a list of 117 women, with their details and s*xual encounters enlisted.

Some of the photos and videos were showed Kline indulging in inappropriate behaviour at his office, but the police determined them to be consensual and did not seize them. Scott Kline has denied the allegations against him when he was met with reporters from NBC10. His lawyer, Paul Moraski, told Boston 25 News the following as he denied the allegations as well:

“They executed a search warrant, they took 4 hard drives, a bunch of computers, iPhones, iPads and he was totally cooperative and all of that evidence shows there were no recordings or photographs found on any of those devices”

Scott Kline’s pretrial conference is scheduled for August 29, 2023 as per the Middlesex County DA’s office.