Evie Watson and her husband of over three decades John Matthias Watson were celebrating her 50th birthday in Las Vegas when she went missing in 2006. Her body was never found but blood, gun, and DNA evidence suggested that she was fatally shot by her husband, who then cut her up using a band saw before dumping parts of her body between Las Vegas and Southern California.

In June 2010, John was eventually convicted of murder. Authorities believed he had been planning Evie's murder for about a month to avoid paying her money because the 50-year-old wanted to divorce him. Afterward, he wrote letters from jail admitting to having cooked and eaten parts of the victim's body. He was later sentenced to death.

"Married for 33 years, a respected high school math teacher and his wife head to Las Vegas to celebrate her 50th birthday; when Evie Watson disappears, however, police from two states join forces and play a game of cat and mouse to catch her killer."

Evie Watson went missing while on a Las Vegas trip with her husband of over three decades

Evie Watson was lured to a Las Vegas hotel named Tuscany Suites and Casino by John Matthias Watson, her husband of 33 years, in July 2006 to celebrate her 50th birthday. John was a retired high school math teacher.

According to reports, Evie was last seen alive on July 13 following which John claimed that they separated after she failed to meet him. He also claimed that she left behind a note, her wedding ring, and credit cards among other belongings, and moved to North America because the 50-year-old had relatives in Guatemala and was scheduled to meet them around that time.

Once she was reported missing by her son on July 15, an investigation revealed that Evie never boarded the flight and furthermore, there was no evidence that she left the country.

A day after she went missing, John was arrested for carrying false identification. Hotel bookings showed that he used a fake name for bookings and wore a wake moustache and wig, had a receipt for a band saw he bought in Las Vegas, and cleaning items such as bleach, antifreeze, odor-absorbent trash bags, incense, and odor neutralizer the same day Evie was last seen.

Detectives also found blood evidence in John's blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee and in the hotel room where the couple had been saying, especially in the shower area. He later claimed that the blood was from the time Evie cut his finger. But the large amounts of blood detected contradicted his narrative.

Evie Watson's husband admitted to cooking and eating her body part in letters he wrote from prison

According to reports, Detectives believed he fatally shot his 50-year-old wife, dismembered her inside the hotel room, and dumped the body parts in rural areas between Las Vegas and Southern California. They also found Evie's blood on a tarp discovered in a Tulare County, California, mountain dump.

Detectives believed he murdered his wife because she allegedly wanted a divorce and he wanted to avoid paying her finances as part of the divorce. They claimed he had been planning the murder for about a month.

John Matthias Watson was eventually charged with the kidnapping, robbery, and murder of Evie Watson. John stood trial in 2010 when he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Reports state that in letters he wrote from prison, the convict mentioned how he cooked and ate Evie's body parts.

