In May 2017, Brad McGarry was found shot to death in the basement of his Bellaire, Ohio home by a man who identified himself as the bestfriend David Kinney. The ransacked house made the crime seem like a burglary-gone-wrong until authorities realized that the place had been staged.

Authorities, while interviewing McGarry's family and friends, learned that he was having an affair with a married man named "DJ" for years and that they were having problems because McGarry wanted his lover to leave his wife. Moreover, on the afternoon of the murder, he was hanging out with DJ, who was later identified as Kinney, the victim's best friend.

David Kinney eventually admitted to killing Brad McGarry in self-defense. But authorities alleged he committed the crime to cover up their gay affair.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins on Oxygen is scheduled to revisit the murder of Brad McGarry by his bestfriend/lover in an episode titled Forbidden Love.

"The shooting death of Brad McGarry, a gay coal miner in Bellaire, Ohio, has detectives suspecting a hate crime, but when a shocking secret comes to light, it reveals an unexpected motive for murder."

Brad McGarry's bestfriend and alleged lover David Kinney shot him twice and staged the crime scene

Brad McGarry, a 43-year-old Bellarie, Ohio man was found shot to death in a pool of blood in the basement of his home by his best friend, David Kinney, on May 7, 2017. The latter had reportedly stopped by at his house with his wife and young daughter to drop off a weed trimmer.

McGarry had died from two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. From the looks of the crime scene and the ransacked house, given the disorderly state of the kitchen and living room, authorities initially believed that McGarry's murder was the result of a botched robbery. However, upon closer examination, investigators discovered that nothing of value had been taken.

According to Oxygen, Belmont County Sheriff’s Department Detective Ryan Allar claimed that as he walked "through this crime scene, [he's] noticing some very high-dollar items are there." Allar stated that the victim owned a gun and "was a collector of country-type style art. He had a great deal of it in his house" and seemingly looked like "a treasure trove for thieves." But, nothing was missing.

The detectives further alleged that the killer had staged the crime scene to mislead them. After a day, however, Brad McGarry's cousin Schuyler Strawser gave authorities information about a potential suspect.

McGarry was reportedly having an affair with a married man named "DJ" and that they were having issues because the former wanted his gay lover to leave his wife. Strawser also claimed that both men were supposedly together on the afternoon of the murder until about 1:30 pm. Strawser told authorities that they "call him DJ or David Kinney. ... It's the only guy he's ever told me about."

David Kinney confessed to authorities that he shot Brad McGarry in an act of self defense during an altercation

Detectives allegedly reported that David Kinney changed his version of events "seven or eight times" when he was brought in for interrogation before finally confessing to the murder, claiming that he acted in self-defense.

In his confession, Kinney told authorities that he and McGarry got into an altercation when the latter pulled out a gun, but he "grabbed the weapon, shot the deceased, who fell to the floor, and after he fell to the floor he shot him again as he lay on the floor." However, the autopsy revealed that McGarry was shot in the back of the head.

Kinney was finally arrested on May 9, 2017, and charged with first-degree murder. A few months later, he was found guilty of the charge with a gun specification and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with an additional three-year sentence.

