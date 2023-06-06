Where was Brittany Battaglia last seen? Search for missing Chicago woman intensifies

On Monday, June 5, 2023, The Chicago Police Department confirmed that they are still searching for Brittany Battaglia, a 33-year-old woman who has been missing since June 2. According to Fox Chicago, Battaglia was last seen by family members at her Logan Square home,1900 block of N. Kimball Ave. Relatives noted that she left in a 2013 blue Mazda with Illinois license plate DS15953, but never returned.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a missing person's investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

AJ Battaglia @AJbaseballog8 My sister Brittany Battaglia has been missing since Friday, June 2nd! Please look at the picture below for more details. If you have any information at all please contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554. My phone number is 630-415-9758.



At the time Brittany Battaglia left her home, she had supposedly told her family that she was going to meet her boyfriend. The victim's brother, AJ Battaglia, noticed that soon after she left, she stopped sharing her location. The Chicago Police have not announced any leads in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities and relatives discuss the details of the search

for Brittany Battaglia

In an interview with reporters, Brittany Battaglia's roommate, Quamieshia Greathouse, discussed the missing person's intentions before she left home.

Greathouse said:

"She told me that she was going to go over there, cook him a meal, make sure he ate something, drink some waters. She was going to come back home to get ready for her friends mom's birthday party."

Greathouse said that on June 5, Brittany was supposed to go on a work trip. The roommate told reporters:

"I'm still waiting for evidence that she had at least come home, started packing, preparing for the trip, and nothing."

Greathouse became concerned after she stopped hearing from Brittany Battaglia on Saturday, when her roommate's car disappeared.

On Sunday, upon hearing no word from the missing victim, she filed a police report. She said that she immediately informed the victim's family members, who were worried since her phone stopped ringing on Monday, June 5. Prior to this, the phone would ring, but there would be no answer.

AJ Battaglia told ABC reporters:

"We noticed her location was off, wasn't shared with us anymore as it usually is. It's unlike Brittany not to be communicative. She lives on her phone."

Officials have not discussed whether foul play is suspected in the case. Relatives said that the victim had not been behaving strangely prior to her disappearance, and that she had no reason to leave home.

However, Brittany Battaglia's family members added that the victim's boyfriend is unstable. The unnamed boyfriend, who she started dating recently, supposedly has mental health issues.

Authorities have not discussed whether he is a person of interest in Battaglia's disappearance.

Battaglia was described by family members as 5 foot 2 and 180 pounds with blue hair and blonde eyes. Officials believe there is a chance she may still be in her Blue Mazda.

