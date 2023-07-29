Oregon Tualatin shooting: Suspect killed after sheriff’s deputy critically shot while serving an eviction notice

In Tualatin, a shootout occurred on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, while authorities were attempting to serve an eviction notice. The incident began at around 9:30 am when officers from the Washington County Sherriff’s office arrived at Forest Rim Apartments to serve a civil eviction notice. Soon after, at around 10:20 am, a sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times by a man inside the apartment that authorities were trying to enter.

The area became an active crime scene, with officers from multiple police departments converging to provide support.

At 12:50 pm, authorities announced that the suspect was dead. Meanwhile, the injured deputy was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland, where he is reportedly critical but stable, as per KOIN 6.

Multiple police departments aided in the de-escalation of the Tualatin Shooting

Tualatin Police @TualatinPolice Heavy police activity on SW Nyberg Street near Nyberg Lane and Nyberg Woods Shopping Center. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZrZdLlOuRg

The incident occurred at the Timbers Apartments, next to the Nyberg Woods Shopping Center. The Tualatin deputies, upon arriving, had attempted to break into the apartment. Following a round of gunfire from inside, the wounded deputy along with two other officers were trapped on the second-floor balcony of the apartment building. Authorities have said that at least one of the deputies on the scene returned the gunfire.

In response to the shootout, police officers from Tualatin, Tigard, Sherwood, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Portland and Port of Portland converged at the scene. Authorities surrounded the apartment, and residents were advised to take shelter.

A drone was employed to look for the suspect and a command post was created near the shopping center. Nearby shops allegedly went into lockdown during the incident.

Ric Peavyhouse @RPeavyhouse Large police presence on SW Nyberg St in Tualatin after reported office involved shooting. A witness tells me she heard a bunch of gunfire and then was evacuated from the apartment buildings pic.twitter.com/sq0WCvRMU5

An ambulance and Tualatin Fire and Rescue were also stationed on site. Eventually, authorities focused their search on a second-story apartment in the B building in the southern end of the complex, where the suspect was ultimately found dead.

As per KOIN 6, the deputy has been identified as Charles Dozé, and the now deceased assailant is 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves.

Following Dozé's hospitalization, Sheriff Pat Garrett issued a statement expressing his gratitude to the hospital.

“I’m sincerely grateful for the medical staff here at Legacy Emanuel Hospital for doing everything they can do right now to get our deputy through this very difficult period,” he said.

Currently, the investigation into the incident is still underway, and is being led by Beaverton Police in conjunction the Washington County Major Crimes Team.