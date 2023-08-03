What did Ronell Conyers do? Incident explored as east central teacher arrested over child abandonment charges

Ronell Maleek Conyers, a 33-year-old health science teacher and lacrosse team coach for East Central High School, has been arrested on the basis of two charges of child abandonment with the intent to run, which is a felony offense. The incident in question took place on July 27, 2023, when a police officer who was patrolling the area noticed a running vehicle with a two-year-old and a three-year-old alone in it.

When the officer went and spoke to the kids, they told him that their father had left them. Ronell Conyers returned to his car approximately 20 minutes later. When interrogated by the police, Ronell Conyers told them that he works to deliver food in the neighborhood and claimed to have only been away for five minutes.

However, police obtained evidence from a nearby restaurant that confirmed that Conyers was present there for a substantial period of time. He was thereafter arrested and is now facing multiple felony charges.

Ronell Conyers will no longer be returning to his school

The incident concerning Ronell Conyers and the two kids took place at the 17500 block of La Cantera Parkway. A San Antonio Police Department officer was in the area on another matter when he noticed the two toddlers alone in the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed that the car was running and had been left unlocked. The officer described his interactions with the toddlers as follows:

“The toddlers inside were unable to effectively communicate with me due to their age…in an area notorious for vehicle thefts.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Oliver, director of ECISD for marketing and communications, has confirmed that Ronell Conyers will not be allowed to continue his teaching activities during the pendency of the investigation against him. In a statement made by Olivers, he said that the district was made aware of the arrest on Monday, August 31, 2023, via the Educator Clearinghouse. He further said that the matter is being dealt with as per established protocol.

In his words:

“In accordance with district protocol, the East Central ISD has reported the matter to the State Board for Educator Certification. The district will strictly adhere to all guidelines set forth by the State and its own policies, which may include taking actions up to termination, depending on the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings or Mr. Conyer’s decision to resign from the District. Please note that the situation is currently under investigation, and the district will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.”

Meanwhile, Ronell Conyers has been released from custody after posting bonds to the tune of $6,000. His pre-hearings are set for August 30, 2023, and September 5, 2023, in the 186th District Court.