What did Daniel Waters do? Charges explored as Pennsylvania high school teacher arrested for exploiting student

Daniel Waters, a 57-year-old teacher and baseball coach from Delaware County, has been arrested and charged with several felony offenses due to alleged indecent s*xual contact with underage students. The Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that Waters is charged with indecent sexual contact with minors, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, firearms charges, and other related charges.

Authorities started investigating Daniel Waters when a student's concerned mother confronted him and informed the police of potential illegal conduct. As the investigation continued, evidence showed that Daniel Waters allegedly provided alcohol and drugs to students.

As of now, two victims have been identified by the authorities, but more may come to light later, as is the case with such instances of adults and children. The Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division and Chester Police Department are collaborating on the investigation.

Daniel Waters used his position as a coach to engage in allegedly illicit conduct

Delaware County District Attorney, Jack Stollseimer has made a statement about the allegations against Daniel Waters. He alleges that Waters knew students on the baseball team and used his authority over them in order to engage in abusive conduct. He also added that Waters supplied the kids with alcohol and drugs in order to obtain s*xual favors in return. Noting that there are two victims as of now, he further said:

"Usually in a case like this where an adult is using their position of power as a baseball coach or a teacher to have access to children, usually there can be more than one victim"

The school district is aware of the allegations and has made a lengthy social media post condemning such conduct. The statement says:

"We share in the shock and disappointment that you may be experiencing. This incident is both alarming and deeply concerning…It is important to emphasize that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the values and expectations we uphold within our school district. We are committed to protecting the well-being of our students, and we are taking this matter very seriously."

According to Chester Upland, where Daniel Waters is listed as a teacher and baseball coach, the accused's work status will be evaluated after the summer break and will depend on the outcome of the inquiry. The said investigation is still underway, and the school district is fully cooperating with the authorities.