Why was Brandon Sanders arrested? Investigation underway as Chicago teen's remains found stuffed inside his freezer

Brandon Sanders, a 33-year-old man from Chicago, who is currently on trial for murder, was found guilty of another crime. On June 29, 2023, Sanders was arrested for the murder of Rasim Katanic, a 69-year-old HVAC contractor, who died on May 12, 2023. After Sanders was arrested and charged, authorities obtained a search warrant for his apartment located at West Rogers Park. There, they found the body of Iman Al-Sarraj, an 18-year-old girl, in the freezer on July 1, 2023.

Brandon Sanders has been charged with first-degree murder, forcible murder, armed robbery, and burglary with regard to the death of Katanic. He is yet to be charged in Al-Sarraj's case.

He is currently in custody and has been charged with several crimes in the past including human trafficking and aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Authorities believe that Iman Al-Sarraj, whose remains were found in Brandon Sanders' home, was murdered

The police declared Iman Al-Sarraj's death a homicide after they found her remains in a freezer at Brandon Sanders' house. Her family believes she was beaten to death, as per ABC7. Iman Al-Sarraj is an 18-year-old, who was born to an immigrant family. Her father, Khalil Sarraj, revealed to the Chicago Sun Times that his daughter had a troubled childhood.

Iman eventually ran away from home, and her father last heard from her in August 2022, when he tried to contact her to meet with a relative, which Iman turned down. The news of her death shocked her family. The victim's sister, Vanessa Al-Sarraj, told ABC7:

"It's hard, because we all grew up separately, and, I guess, we're connected again through death, so it's really hard. The last time I talked with her, she was struggling, and I tried to help her, and if I can do little things to remember her, I always will…Gardening and planting flowers for her and letting them blossom and bloom is what's helping me keep going."

Brandon Sanders has also been accused of killing Rasim Katanic, who was allegedly stabbed to death with his own screwdriver when he was working on a cooler compressor on the rooftop of Tahoora Sweets and Bakery on Devon Avenue.

Katanic's daughter, Aida Sutarido spoke about the loss of her dad and said:

“It’s just been a devastating loss that we’re still trying to process as a family.”

The investigation is currently underway and authorities are yet to file charges against Sanders for Al-Sarraj's murder.