What did Alnath Omar Oliver do? Suspect charged as Portland police identify newborn found dead in 2013

Alnath Omar Oliver was arrested on Thursday, September 21, 2023, in connection to the death of his newborn baby in 2013. The baby, who was until recently known as "Baby Precious," was identified as 53-year-old Alnath's daughter Amara. The newborn was found dead in a recycling center in Oregon, a decade ago in May 2013.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of an infant. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to Oregon Live, Alnath Omar Oliver allegedly engaged in unlawful s*xual intercourse with Amara's mother, who was 15 at the time. Since the girl was only 15 at the time, she wasn't able to consent to s*xual activity with Alnath.

According to the publication, the 15-year-old gave birth to Amara in Alnath Omar Oliver's house and none of her family members knew of the pregnancy. Alnath allegedly told her that he was taking the baby to give up for foster care. However, he reportedly told the police that the baby allegedly became unresponsive on the way which led to him dumping her at the recycling center.

Alnath Omar Oliver allegedly concealed Amara's birth and is facing several charges related to the baby's death and the baby's mother's r*pe. He was indicted on September 18, 2023, by a jury before being arrested on September 21, 2023, according to USA Today. Oliver, who is Amara's suspected killer, is booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Alnath Omar Oliver indicted of multiple charges in connection with the death of "Baby Precious"

The body of a newborn baby girl was found in a recycling center at around 8:39 am local time on May 28, 2013, in a recycling center in Oregon. Since police couldn't identify her, she was named "Baby Precious," which is what she was known as until recently.

When the police officers took the baby's body to the medical examiner, it was revealed that she had just been born and even had her umbilical cord attached. At the time, the Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson had said that they were trying to find the baby's mom and making sure that she was okay.

"There are physical issues after birth you need to be worried about," Sgt. Simpson had said.

Crime Stoppers Oregon had also announced a reward of $1000 for anyone with information about the case. However, despite extensive efforts by the authorities, no lead was found in the case and it eventually started going cold.

There was no development in the case until 2019 when the Portland Police Cold Case unit took it up under primary Detective Brendan McGuire. They made sure that the victim's tissues were sent to the forensics lab but no lead was found.

However, all of that changed in December 2021 when police received an anonymous tip that gave them information about a family connection, per USA Today. Authorities followed the lead and found a suspect after a year and a half of getting the tip.

They came to identify the victim as Amara and in September 2023, the case was presented before a Grand Jury by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. The jury indicted Alnath Omar Oliver, the baby's father, and charged him with her murder.

Oliver faces several charges including manslaughter and r*pe

According to USA Today, police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke about the incident in a news release. He said that although the community is mourning Amara's death, they are hopeful that the announcement will help the community with the "healing process from this tragedy."

Lovell added:

"I want to express my appreciation for the tenacity of the investigators in this case, and the determination they had to seek justice for Baby Precious."

Alnath Omar Oliver has been charged with manslaughter, criminal mistreatment, r*pe, and concealing the birth of an infant.

According to Oregon’s Safe Place for Newborns law, a parent can leave their child of about 30 days of age or even younger at some specific places. These include hospitals, birthing clinics, physician's offices, sheriff's offices, and police stations. It notes that as long as there are no signs of abuse, the parents won't face criminal penalties.

As mentioned earlier, Alnath Omar Oliver is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.